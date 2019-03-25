By now, you’ve probably already seen that Jordan Peele’s hit horror film Us is killing it in the box office by raking in $70 million over the opening weekend but it’s also inspiring conversation across the internet and, for any music fan, it’s a lot of fun to watch.

As soon as the trailer was released, everyone praised the remix for Luniz’s classic hit “I Got 5 On It” and many even took note of the other compositions released in the full soundtrack largely composed by Michael Abels. So, with the brilliance done with this soundtrack, Twitter posed the question of which other songs would be fun to throw in for a remix.

What are some other hip hop songs besides I Got 5 On It that you think could be remixed for a horror movie? — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 24, 2019

The first response is something that really should be no surprise because it’s already dark, melodic, and feels like something that would fit with a murder scene in Tupac’s “Hail Mary.” At first, I laughed at the idea of someone getting horrified to “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob but then thought of a slowed down version and saw the obvious potential. Another song that feels like it may have been made for a soundtrack like this is definitely the Geto Boys’ “My Mind Is Playing Tricks On Me.” Go ahead and watch the video below, they already filmed it like a horror movie.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” gets an honorable mention for me because of the way a composer can turn bad into good and the Fugees’ version of “Killin’ Me Softly” deserves some love, too, but there was one thread in the comments that really got me thinking. The all-time romantic song “My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder has always been regarded as a classic but twisting it into a creepy stalker song? That’s an instant nightmare which somebody came prepared with sample lyrics for.

"I've been near you, but you never noticed me. My Cherie Amour. Wont you tell me how you could ignore, that behind that little smile I wore….how I wish that you were mine…

If you sent that to someone as a tweet, you'd get blocked and maybe hear from the cops — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) March 24, 2019

"Maybe some day…you'll see my face among the crowd…Maybe someday….I'll share you little distant cloud…imagine that remixed and chopped for a stalker trailer…A Valentines day Slasher flick. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) March 24, 2019

Take a look at this thread and give us some ideas in the comments of what you think could be a good remix.