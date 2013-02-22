Video: Kendrick Lamar ft. Drake – Poetic Justice

Kendrick Lamar drops a visual for his single, “Poetic Justice.”
wack ass song. Drake couldn’t even save it.
@Brons
The song is fresh… The video is wack…
i thought the video would have a more rnb vibe to it, but i’m not mad at it.
the video does provoke some thought a lil bit and thats cool wit me.
drake murdered that verse tho
kendrick i love the music, but man he be looking weird to me with those leather pants and polka dot shirt looking like kwame circa 1990
ALL THE ABOVE COMMENTS ARE SUSPECT AS MUTHAFUCCA
Video shud’ve had ms. jackson in it. surprised dre cudn’t pull ne strings.
the main lady in the video is a bad bitch definitely….wish he cud’ve tied the story from the album in the video tho….that’s my only disappointment cus track mos def BANGS
Big Big Big Big! Loved it! That main chick was beautfiul, Black Women are Goddesses of Beauty and Integrity, Oh my God!
nah, white women and latinas r where its at.
For you maybe… ahahahaa Not for me.
Oh and yeah and I love Latinas too Goddesses of Beauty and Integrity also!
dope. I’m glad he used a dark skinned girl
seems like drake puts a hit out on them out of jealousy.. He calls she not answering because she’s out with kendrick and Kendrick is the other guy she’s seeing that drake is referring to? Vid is obviously the scene from boys in the hood when the block party gets shot up. Song is beautiful vid is a little inconclusive maybe they tryna build up to something?
dope scenery just dont really understand the dramatics of the vid
Man, Negros Are Never Satisfied…Whats Not To Understand? Does The Video Need To Be Dumbed Down With Fat Naked Asses And Random Women Standing Around A Bikini And They Are No Where Near A Pool Or A Fucking Beach….Better Yet This Should Have Been Shot In A Club With Bands Flying Everywhere?…LOL All Im Saying Is Niggas Been Begging For Something Diffrent From A Artist And Then You Finally Get It And It Still Aint Good Enough.
Dope..yall niggas so used to the bullshit the real shit dont sound good to yall ears!!! #Lames
Random Dom Kennedy spotting 3:38
