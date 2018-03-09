In recent years, Vince Staples has been a fascinating interview subject, but now the media and his critics are beginning to wear on him. Two days ago, he started a GoFundMe campaign, sarcastically seeking $2 million so he could “shut the f-ck up forever” and please his haters. It turns out the campaign was some clever, high-level marketing for a new song that he shared the single art for yesterday, “Get The F-ck Off My D-ck.” Now the track has been released, and as expected, Staples is tired of a lot of things.
Considering this is the third Vince Staples article in about 24 hours, maybe you guys should get off his dick and write about other artists putting out actual projects.