Getty Image

In recent years, Vince Staples has been a fascinating interview subject, but now the media and his critics are beginning to wear on him. Two days ago, he started a GoFundMe campaign, sarcastically seeking $2 million so he could “shut the f-ck up forever” and please his haters. It turns out the campaign was some clever, high-level marketing for a new song that he shared the single art for yesterday, “Get The F-ck Off My D-ck.” Now the track has been released, and as expected, Staples is tired of a lot of things.