It’s no secret that hip-hop has a complicated history with law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Many figures within the rap industry have dealt with and, in many cases, are still dealing with the system. Whenever a young, person of color is able to free themselves from what, for them, often functions as a binding loop, it’s a cause for celebration. On Monday afternoon, we learned that rapper Vince Staples is now one of those people.

We finally off probation and on the way to getting the whole shabang expunged let the record reflect I’m finna be jetsetting R.I.P. Anthony Courdain ! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 11, 2019

The 25-year-old unloaded a series of celebratory tweets to mark the occasion. “We finally off probation and on the way to getting the whole shabang expunged let the record reflect I’m finna be jetsetting R.I.P. Anthony Courdain !” he wrote. The rapper was, of course, referring to the late chef turned itinerant TV host, who died tragically last summer. Staples seemed to be alluding to the fact that he, like many people on probation, was prevented from leaving the country. According to the FM! rapper that is all about to change.

Staples kept the celebratory tweets coming, shouting out his mom, the Crips “for motivation to escape,” and fellow MC Meek Mill who continues to face legal trouble of his own.

I hope I’m next 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/nGPh6PNTL5 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 12, 2019

Meek got wind of the tweet and delivered a succinct and hopeful response, “I hope I’m next 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”