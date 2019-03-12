Vince Staples Shouted Out Meek Mill And Anthony Bourdain After Getting His Criminal Record Expunged

03.11.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s no secret that hip-hop has a complicated history with law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Many figures within the rap industry have dealt with and, in many cases, are still dealing with the system. Whenever a young, person of color is able to free themselves from what, for them, often functions as a binding loop, it’s a cause for celebration. On Monday afternoon, we learned that rapper Vince Staples is now one of those people.

The 25-year-old unloaded a series of celebratory tweets to mark the occasion. “We finally off probation and on the way to getting the whole shabang expunged let the record reflect I’m finna be jetsetting R.I.P. Anthony Courdain !” he wrote. The rapper was, of course, referring to the late chef turned itinerant TV host, who died tragically last summer. Staples seemed to be alluding to the fact that he, like many people on probation, was prevented from leaving the country. According to the FM! rapper that is all about to change.

Staples kept the celebratory tweets coming, shouting out his mom, the Crips “for motivation to escape,” and fellow MC Meek Mill who continues to face legal trouble of his own.

Meek got wind of the tweet and delivered a succinct and hopeful response, “I hope I’m next 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Staples#Anthony Bourdain#Meek Mill
TAGSanthony bourdainmeek millVince Staples

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 10 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP