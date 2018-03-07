Fast-rising Soundcloud and social media sensation Lil Xan — AKA Diego — made waves recently with a Revolt TV interview dissing Tupac Shakur. In response, Atlanta trap rap pioneer Waka Flocka Flame — who’s also used his platform to attack Lil Pump — declared Xan banned from hip-hop. However, it looks like Xan isn’t ready to depart just yet, instead proclaiming on Twitter that he’s done giving interviews for a while.
The whole drama started February 16, when, during an interview with Revolt, Lil Xan gave West Coast legend Tupac a 2/10 rating on his personal favorites index. When asked why, he replied, simply, “Boring music.” This would stand to reason; Xan and his Soundcloud brethren like Lil Peep and XXXtentacion would be bored by Pac’s straightforward raps and sampled beats, to judge from their punk rock, break everything aesthetic.
However, Waka Flocka wasn’t nearly as understanding in his response, taking it as a personal affront. As he says, ‘Pac helped him get through childhood, and he considers Xan’s comments no less than complete disrespect — as opposed to, you know, an opinion on the internet. He proposed a ban on Lil Xan yesterday on Twitter, going super viral in the process, with over 12,000 retweets and 31,000 likes.
Well, Xan has clearly seen the backlash from Waka and a great many fans and has done the only thing he feels he can do: Announced that he will stop giving interviews and focus on his own music and fans. However, in video for his Instagram Live story, he did make one more announcement: he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. We’ll all see how that effort pays off on April 6 when he releases his feature-filled debut album, Total Xanarchy.
honestly, people just don’t want to understand eachother. I feel like I get it. I just turned 25, but up until recently I felt the same exact way. I HATED “conscious” rap. The only thing I cared about was turning up, partying. If the beat wasn’t nice and the hook was wack, I didn’t care for it. But I think all “kids/young adults” are like this in today’s age (millennials and younger). I mean, I was 3 turning 4 when pac was murdered. I’m not gonna feel about pac the way older people are going to feel about him, he didn’t shape or help me through tough times, I was 3. I read an article on this site about how the music you listen to in your teen years shape your interests. I’ve been saying that for years. When I was a teen, “Knuck if you Buck” was (still is) the anthem, Lil Jon was on everything, etc. Hype music, party music. No regular kid is gonna be like “let me look up old school rap and listen, oh yea I completely understand what they are talking about”. Wiz Khalifa’s Kush and OJ is probably the album I will look back on when I’m older. I was a little late to that mixtape, but the summer going into my freshman year of college, I heard that and I listened to that mixtape almost everyday. To think back to that time, not having responsibilities, just having fun, going to college, chilling, still feeling like I could be anything in the world, are good memories for me. It’s only now that I’m older, and I have actual responsibilities and I have to actually make a living, worry about taxes, dealt with real heartache, thoughts of eventually having a family. Now I feel myself needing more substance to my music, cause life is real now, it’s no longer fun and games. It’s only until recently I understand what pac was and what he stood for (more of a do as I say and not as I do type of guy but I get the positivity he occasionally tried to spew). So I find myself only until recently listening to more 90’s hip hop. So i don’t expect any of these young rappers to like 2pac or 90’s rap. They just aren’t there yet. Give them time to grow up.
This is an intriguing response. Thank you for thinking it out and replying so reasonably.
I don’t think it’s necessarily a linear progression the way you’ve described it here, but certainly tastes are affected by place and time and will naturally change over time. Xan may think ‘Pac is boring as long as he lives. I don’t think that is any kind of value judgement on who he is as a person or an artist. We worry too much about what other people are listening to and trying to police people into enjoying the ‘canon’ only encourages groupthink and stagnation. Just my two cents.
Who the fuck is Lil Xan???? Dead ass serious. Dude running around with a big teddy bear wtf?
MF Doom wears a prop mask. Ghostface Killah wore an eagle on his arm. What’s your point? Rappers are all a bunch of dorks. Chill out.