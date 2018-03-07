Fast-rising Soundcloud and social media sensation Lil Xan — AKA Diego — made waves recently with a Revolt TV interview dissing Tupac Shakur. In response, Atlanta trap rap pioneer Waka Flocka Flame — who’s also used his platform to attack Lil Pump — declared Xan banned from hip-hop. However, it looks like Xan isn’t ready to depart just yet, instead proclaiming on Twitter that he’s done giving interviews for a while.

Lil Xan gives 2pac a rating of 2 for "boring music." RT if you have… questions. 💨 Catch the full interview here: https://t.co/BjP7GBsYGm pic.twitter.com/oS2FGh8h3s — REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) February 16, 2018

The whole drama started February 16, when, during an interview with Revolt, Lil Xan gave West Coast legend Tupac a 2/10 rating on his personal favorites index. When asked why, he replied, simply, “Boring music.” This would stand to reason; Xan and his Soundcloud brethren like Lil Peep and XXXtentacion would be bored by Pac’s straightforward raps and sampled beats, to judge from their punk rock, break everything aesthetic.

LiL Xan banned from hip hop — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 7, 2018

However, Waka Flocka wasn’t nearly as understanding in his response, taking it as a personal affront. As he says, ‘Pac helped him get through childhood, and he considers Xan’s comments no less than complete disrespect — as opposed to, you know, an opinion on the internet. He proposed a ban on Lil Xan yesterday on Twitter, going super viral in the process, with over 12,000 retweets and 31,000 likes.

Pac help me get thru childhood!!! Shit hurt to see the youth disrespect man that paved the way for all of us literally… I hope nobody overlook me accomplishments when I leave 👤 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) March 7, 2018

Well, Xan has clearly seen the backlash from Waka and a great many fans and has done the only thing he feels he can do: Announced that he will stop giving interviews and focus on his own music and fans. However, in video for his Instagram Live story, he did make one more announcement: he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. We’ll all see how that effort pays off on April 6 when he releases his feature-filled debut album, Total Xanarchy.