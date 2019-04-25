Wale Started A Heated Twitter Debate Over What Belongs On A Sandwich

Getty Image

For better and for worse, social media has fundamentally changed the way we as music listeners engage with our favorite artists, their work, and their ideas. In 2019, a musician is just as likely to be in the news for a stated political view as they are for making a great song. And, if there’s one thing that we’ve learned over the years, it’s that people really do get riled up when an artist puts a controversial opinion out into the world. On Thursday, this phenomenon was on full display when the rapper Wale sparked a debate on Twitter over, of all things, sandwiches.

I don’t know who needs to hear this , but jelly 100 percent belongs on a TurkeyBaconEggNCheese Sandwich. — Wale (@Wale) April 25, 2019

The kerfuffle began with a rather innocuous tweet. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but jelly 100 percent belongs on a TurkeyBaconEggNCheese Sandwich,” the rapper wrote on Thursday morning. This proclamation seemed to strike a chord with many online and an unexpected row broke out in the replies.

Bro this has become my go-to bodega breakfast if I can’t get to my healthy spot. That sweet and salty combo is perfect — William Ketchum III (@WEKetchum) April 25, 2019

While some seemed to agree with the rapper about the merits of the sweet and savory combination, others found the suggestion blasphemous.

pic.twitter.com/oNpgkdIgVW — 🏁 Lord Nipsey of the House Hussle 🏁 (@123Pins) April 25, 2019

Inspired by Wale’s bold breakfast declaration, some fans even suggested their own unexpected food combinations.

Na.. they need to give u life for that https://t.co/RKDxvDe4kI — Wale (@Wale) April 25, 2019

And, for all those wondering what type of jelly Wale is putting on his turkey bacon, egg, and cheese, the D.C. rapper said he’s partial to “skrawwwbury.”