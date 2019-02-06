Wale Argued With Terry Crews On Twitter About Liam Neeson’s ‘Black Bastard’ Comments

02.05.19 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Actor Liam Neeson has found himself embroiled in a situation that many find utterly confounding. Speaking to the UK publication The Independent, Neeson — who was doing the interview in support of his new film Cold Pursuit — told Clémence Michallon a story about his reaction to learning someone close to him had been raped by a black man.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody–I’m ashamed to say that–and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘Black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could…kill him.”

Needless to say, many found the sentiment within his story alarming and accused the actor of anti-black racism. In an attempt to clarify his intention behind telling the story, Neeson appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America the following day and spoke to Robin Roberts.

Since The Independent story ran, many people — including other celebrities — have weighed in with their interpretation of Neeson’s anecdote. One such person was Terry Crews. On Tuesday afternoon, the actor retweeted The Independent‘s story with the comment, “I believe that every person on earth is capable of the greatest good, or unspeakable evil. Liam is just describing his fork in the road.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wale#Terry Crews
TAGSLIAM NEESONterry crewsWALE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 9 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 16 hours ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP