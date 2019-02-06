Getty Image

Actor Liam Neeson has found himself embroiled in a situation that many find utterly confounding. Speaking to the UK publication The Independent, Neeson — who was doing the interview in support of his new film Cold Pursuit — told Clémence Michallon a story about his reaction to learning someone close to him had been raped by a black man.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody–I’m ashamed to say that–and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘Black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could…kill him.”

Needless to say, many found the sentiment within his story alarming and accused the actor of anti-black racism. In an attempt to clarify his intention behind telling the story, Neeson appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America the following day and spoke to Robin Roberts.

Since The Independent story ran, many people — including other celebrities — have weighed in with their interpretation of Neeson’s anecdote. One such person was Terry Crews. On Tuesday afternoon, the actor retweeted The Independent‘s story with the comment, “I believe that every person on earth is capable of the greatest good, or unspeakable evil. Liam is just describing his fork in the road.”