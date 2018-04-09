Meek Mill’s Harrowing ‘1942 Flows’ Video Is An Art-Imitates-Life Call For Justice

04.09.18 54 mins ago

So much of the recent news regarding Meek Mill has been related to his ongoing case which is now at the Supreme Court level. While he represents one of the most high profile examples of the criminal justice system’s predation, he also represents one of the best examples of what can happen when a person sidesteps the trap and makes the most of his gift. Meek showcased his skills on “1942 Flows,” a standout track on his Wins And Losses album. Today, Meek released a harrowing video for the track that has newfound significance given his legal perils. The video begins with a fictional scene of him leaving jail, telling reports he feels like a “freed slave.”

“I’ve been targeted by certain people,” he says in the video which shows advocates holding #JusticeForMeek signs. The video was obviously recorded before he was sentenced to 2-to-4 years in prison for a probation violation by judge Genece Brinkley. Brinkley’s credibility has been in question in recent months, as Meek’s lawyers think she’s “infatuated” with him. She still isn’t the person who may have targeted him the most. That dubious distinction may go to Reginald Graham, a disgraced ex-officer who’s accused of framing Meek.

The case has gone all the way to the Supreme Court. Until a decision is made and Meek is actually free, his incisive analysis of systemic oppression on “1942 flows” will have to suffice. The video was released on Justice4Meek.com, where there is a Change.org petition for bail for Meek and “and all of the people convicted based on the wrongful conduct of the officers at issue. You can sign the petition here.

