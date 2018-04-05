Instagram

Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley recently denied Meek Mill his freedom – but it looks like the ultimate decision on whether he will be freed is above her head. The Blast has retrieved documents that state Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner “does not oppose defendant’s application to the extent he requests release on bail pending the current proceedings, but opposes all other requested relief at this time.” In other words, Krasner is open to Meek being released from his 2-to-4 year probation violation while his case is on appeal, but not outright dismissing his controversial drug and gun case.

It’s now up to the Supreme Court to make the final decision on freeing Meek. Meek and his team decided to file an appeal after it was revealed that the sole witness in his drug and gun conviction, corrupt cop Reginald Graham, appears to have framed Meek. Graham is also on a list of people deemed unfit to take the stand in Philly, which puts every case he was involved in into question – including Meek’s. The rapper’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told The Blast that he’s pleased with Krasner’s decision:

“We are encouraged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s steadfast stance in not opposing Meek Mill’s release on bail at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court level while the current legal proceedings continue, even in light of Judge Brinkley’s vindictive and erroneous decision.”