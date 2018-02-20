Wendy Williams has riled the most volatile fanbase in all of music (with all due respect to Nicki Minaj’s Barbz) yet again. This time, it was her comments on Fergie’s widely ridiculed National Anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game that drew the ire of the Beyhive when Beyonce caught a stray during Williams’ monologue ripping Fergie’s vocal performance.

“There are only a few people who can sing raw dog,” Williams posited, before proceeding to excoriate several singers that she feels do not fall into that category. “Fergie is not one. She needs Auto-Tune. Jen Lopez needs Auto-Tune. Janet needs Auto-Tune. Beyonce needs Auto-Tune.” The last decree brought an audible gasp from her in-studio audience, but it was nothing compared to the tidal wave of angry buzzing from Beyonce’s most devoted fans on Twitter.

The collective response ranged from incensed (“Wendy Williams said Beyonce can’t sing without autotune… I almost smacked her through the tv screen” from one fan) to defiant, with several Beyhivers posting video evidence rejecting Williams’ claim.

Wendy Williams said Beyonce can't sing without autotune… I almost smacked her through the tv screen#WendyWilliams — Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya dela Rosa Ramirez 17 (@iidavidharrison) February 20, 2018

“WENDY WILLIAMS BEYONCE HAS AUTO TUNE WHERE???” posted one user, along with a video that actually highlighted just which notes Queen Bey hit during a live performance as she hit them. Another posted an a cappella performance of “Halo,” while still others dismissed Williams’ inclusion of Mariah Carey on her list of singers who can sing “raw dog” (the list also included Aretha Franklin, Celine Dione, Dionne Warwick, and Adele).

