Looks Like Yelawolf Was Using His ‘Beef’ With Post Malone As Publicity To Announce A New Project

03.15.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Yelawolf created some pretty big publicity for himself over the last week by dropping a diss tape called “Bloody Sunday” attacking fellow white rappers G-Eazy, MGK, and Post Malone with epithets like “white boy” and “appropriation thief.” He even went so far as to specifically call out Post a couple days later on Instagram and say that he wouldn’t “have the balls to actually record a comeback.”

Oh, boy. Do you smell that? It smells like someone sprayed too much clout chaser on lately.

What doesn’t surprise me is that Yelawolf used his now trending status to announce the release date for his new album Trunk Muzik 3 which is now set to drop March 29. Here’s that announcement via a press release:

Trunk Muzik 3 is my third installment to the Trunk Muzik series. The album gets back to these 808’s and classic southern rap cadences. Of all the album styles and songs I’ve released over the years, this was the funnest project to make.”

While Post Malone barely took any time to acknowledge this beef (if you can call it that), he did send a tweet that essentially acknowledged that this was really just an attempt for Yelawolf to hype his name with an upcoming album.

Personally, my favorite diss from Yelawolf came when he said that G-Eazy looked like Tom Cruise. He might have crossed the line with that one, who wants to look like a movie star?

Around The Web

TOPICS#G-Eazy
TAGSG-EazyPost MaloneYelawolf
