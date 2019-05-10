Young Thug Was Reportedly Uninjured In A Drive-By Shooting In Miami

Getty Image

Early Friday evening, TMZ reported that the rapper Young Thug had been the target of a drive-by shooting in Miami. According to their initial report, the incident occurred around 6 am on the I-95 highway in Miami.

Hours earlier, Thug had performed at LIV nightclub and the rapper was reportedly driving in a Ferrari alongside two party buses on his way back to Miami Beach Hotel. At some point in their journey, an unidentified vehicle allegedly pulled up next to their caravan and opened fire on them. According to TMZ, while Thug was not hurt, three people were injured and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The report contained some conflicting sources, some of which said that Young Thug had been there at the time of the incident while another, deemed to be clsoer to the rapper, told the news outlet that the artist had left the party an hour earlier.

TMZ later updated the post with information from a spokesperson for Young Thug, which denied that the rapper was not the target of the incident. “[Thug] did not get shot at,” the spokesperson told TMZ. “He is fine. It was a minor injury and not serious. Young Thug was long gone and not involved.”

The incident comes just a few days after reports that the rapper Offset was the target of a drive-by shooting at a recording studio in Atlanta. The police are reportedly now investigating both incidents. Thug is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on Saturday night.