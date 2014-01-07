2014’s must-see events for comic book fans

(CBR) While fans are already looking to the far future of 2015 as what could very well be the greatest year in fandom history — with the debut of a new “Star Wars” trilogy, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” transitioning the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Phase Three, Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” sequel that introduces Batman and Wonder Woman to the character and AMC’s expansion of “The Walking Dead” franchise into a second series — the coming year of 2014 shouldn’t be dismissed just yet. Although 2015’s fandom slate is already well stocked up, 2014 is poised to be pretty damn big in its own right, as evidenced by countless comics, movies, television shows, toys, video games and events slated to appease the appetites of those who continue to hunger for more.

Whether it’s the plethora of comic book movies from “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” to “X-Men: Days of Future Past;” new television series like the CW’s “The Flash;” returning favorites like “The Walking Dead;” new and anticipated comic book releases; or the yearly celebration of all things pop culture — Comic Con International in San Diego — 2014 has a lot going for it. Here are just a few events to look forward to in the coming year.