A Day to Remember, New Found Glory set to rock Bamboozle Music Festival

It”s still five months away, but mark your calendars for April 29-May 1 for the Bamboozle Festival.

The three-day event, which takes place at the new Meadowlands Stadium, Rutherford, N.J., will feature A Day to Remember, Boys Like Girls, New Found Glory with Marky Ramone, Circa Surviva, Waka Flocka Flame, Streetlight Manifesto, Forever the Sickest Kids, LMFAO, Ryan Cabrera, Senses Fail, The Ready Set and RX Bandits. More artists will be added.

The festival, which launched in 2003, is one of the first mega-artist on the 2011 slate, preceded only by Indio, Calif”s Coachella, which will be held April 15-17. Bamboozle runs the same weekend as Coachella”s country cousin, Stagecoach.

New to Bamboozle next year will be The Temple of Boozle, a stage featuring DJs, including Super Mash Bros. and Wait What. The B-Boy Battle”s breakdancing competition returns, as does The Break Contest, a talent search.

Three-day early-bird passes are on sale now for $99 through http://www.thebamboozle.com.