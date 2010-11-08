AMC renews ‘The Walking Dead’ for a second season

The renewal that was already inevitable after last week’s premiere is now official: AMC has ordered a second season for the zombie drama “The Walking Dead.”

AMC made the formal renewal the day after “The Walking Dead” aired its second episode, drawing a whopping 4.7 million viewers, including 3.3 million in the key 18-49 demographic. That showed only minor audience decomposition from last week’s Halloween premiere, which pulled in 5.3 million viewers, including 3.6 million in the coveted demo.

Based on the popular Image Comics series created by Robert Kirkman, “The Walking Dead” is already a third of the way through its shortened six-episode first season. Viewers will get more gory fun next season, when “The Walking Dead” will be back for 13 episodes.

“The ‘Dead’ has spread!” states Charlie Collier, President, AMC. “No other cable series has ever attracted as many Adults 18-49 as ‘The Walking Dead.’ This reaffirms viewers” hunger for premium television on basic cable. We are so proud to be bringing back ‘The Dead’ again, across the globe.”

As Collier implied, the “Walking Dead” renewal is also for Fox International Cable, which has premiered the series in 120 countries throughout the world.

“I wish all programming decisions were no brainers like this one,” blurbs Sharon Tal Yguado, SVP Scripted Programming. “‘The Walking Dead” is a TV masterpiece on so many levels. We want at least 10 seasons, if not more. Kudos to AMC!”

Get it? No brainer? Because zombies eat brains? Sigh.

“The Walking Dead” was developed for the small screen by Frank Darabont. Series stars include Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey DeMunn and Laurie Holden.

