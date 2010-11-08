AMC renews ‘The Walking Dead’ for a second season

The renewal that was already inevitable after last week’s premiere is now official: AMC has ordered a second season for the zombie drama “The Walking Dead.”
AMC made the formal renewal the day after “The Walking Dead” aired its second episode, drawing a whopping 4.7 million viewers, including 3.3 million in the key 18-49 demographic. That showed only minor audience decomposition from last week’s Halloween premiere, which pulled in 5.3 million viewers, including 3.6 million in the coveted demo.
Based on the popular Image Comics series created by Robert Kirkman, “The Walking Dead” is already a third of the way through its shortened six-episode first season. Viewers will get more gory fun next season, when “The Walking Dead” will be back for 13 episodes.
“The ‘Dead’ has spread!” states Charlie Collier, President, AMC. “No other cable series has ever attracted as many Adults 18-49 as ‘The Walking Dead.’ This reaffirms viewers” hunger for premium television on basic cable. We are so proud to be bringing back ‘The Dead’ again, across the globe.”
As Collier implied, the “Walking Dead” renewal is also for Fox International Cable, which has premiered the series in 120 countries throughout the world.
“I wish all programming decisions were no brainers like this one,” blurbs Sharon Tal Yguado, SVP Scripted Programming. “‘The Walking Dead” is a TV masterpiece on so many levels. We want at least 10 seasons, if not more. Kudos to AMC!”
Get it? No brainer? Because zombies eat brains? Sigh.
“The Walking Dead” was developed for the small screen by Frank Darabont. Series stars include Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey DeMunn and Laurie Holden.
As much as it would suck to have to wait even longer for new Breaking Bad episodes, you would have to think that it would really help its ratings if season four aired right after season two of The Walking Dead next fall.
Yup, this would be an excellent platform for AMC’s lower-rated shows. With those ratings, I can’t imagine the network would want to hold a second season until November 2011. And I agree that it would be an excellent fit with Breaking Bad. That said, both shows are definitely best suited to 10pm due to their adult content, so I’m not sure how AMC could work the scheduling to put them together.
Breaking Bad is scheduled to air in July 2011, not November (fans would be PISSED if they pulled a stunt like that, since it’s already being delayed four months). The Killing, which is currently in production and being advertised on AMC’s site, will most likely take Breaking Bad’s usual spot from March-June 2011. I’m assuming that if Frank Darabont begins work on season 2 in these next few weeks, they could be ready to shoot in March/April 2011 in anticipation for a summer debut alongside Breaking Bad.
I’m not sure where Mad Men fits into all of this, since its past 4 seasons have all started airing in the summer. AMC has expanded tremendously this past year, and may now have to spread the days on which new episodes of its original series are premiered. Stuffing new episodes of Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead (and Rubicon???) on Sunday nights would be simply unfeasible.
Plus, isn’t the period drama Hell on Wheels being picked up soon too?
“only minor audience decomposition,” teehee. Just watched the first episode online. Not flawless, but visual direction is spot on. I look forward to future episodes.
I was going to post about that exact phrasing. I’m powerless against zombie-themed humor.
Also: “no-brainer.” Braaaaains. I wish as many people watched “Breaking Bad,” as it is superior to “Dead” and “Mad Men.” Here’s hoping the re-runs will get it in front of people.
I thought the renewal was confirmed before the first season aired. I read this months ago.
Jameee – You read rumors spawned by an AMC contest by debunked by the network and everybody associated with the show. This, however, is the real deal.
-Daniel
Glad that it got renewed. Great show so far!!
Nice show. But I hope they tone done on the sex, cussing, and racist language.
Someone has obviously never watched HBO programming.
Compared to the comic, the language seems tame so far. Also, the first two episodes are nowhere near as bad as things will/could get in the future.
Great. Now if amc can tell us when breaking bad and madmen will come back. I am afraid breaking bad will be aug 2011 And madmen Jan 2012
Thats true Belvedere86. I just wonder how they are going to show the whole “governor” situation. Things could get really dicey if they show everything that happened in the comic!
The only thing outstanding about THE WALKING DEAD is the gore. Everything else is foreseeable, recycled, badly written or outright dumb.
Couldn’t agree more. And someone at AMC want’s TEN more seasons of this?
i’m soooo glad they didn’t drag out him reuniting with his wife! I like the show & interested on how his friend is going to react to him coming into his families life.
Shane shouldn’t find any trouble finding a new girlfriend, now that turning out lights won’t be an issue any more.
ggreat 1 of a kind series can’t wait to see what happens! Got my dvr set so I won’t miss a thing
im mad the first season only had 6 episodes but i cant wait for the next seasons to come thank god a zombie shows comes out.
This show is the BEST!!! I never watched AMC before this show aired now I will more often.
Great, now also in blue rayâ€¦ I am really surprised to see how this Zombie thing is getting more and more popular thanks to just another TV show, not to mention all the blogs and opinions around that are putting Zombies under the spotlight.
