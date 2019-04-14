Paul Rudd Has Some Valid Complaints About That Popular ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory

04.14.19 47 mins ago

Aside from being an insanely good-looking and ageless vampire, actor Paul Rudd is also the star of Marvel’s Ant-Man films. As a result, this means he has a pretty big part to play in the studio’s upcoming tentpole Avengers: Endgame, which is a direct sequel to last year’s devastating Avengers: Infinity War. So of course he was asked about THAT hugely popular fan theory regarding his character’s ability to shrink and grow on command, the film’s villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) and a particular orifice.

Brolin, the Endgame directors and even Neil deGrasse Tyson have all commented on the “Ant-Man goes up Thanos’s butt and expands” fan theory, but what about Rudd? British talk show host Graham Norton asked him about it this weekend, and now only has the actor heard of it, but he’s also got some complaints:

“A lot of people have asked me recently if I shrink down and go… into Thanos, in a certain orifice, and then grow giant size. But why not the ear or the nose? Why does it have to be [that]?”

It was clearly evident that, despite how stupidly funny this fan theory and its wider appeal have become, Rudd wasn’t 100 percent comfortable discussing what he called the “Thanus.” Even so, he’s got a point. Ant-Man could easily do just as much damage if he were to enter the Mad Titan via one of his exposed ears or nostrils. Then again, this is the internet we’re talking about. Logic doesn’t always apply as readily. So why try to do the same for a franchise that, despite dusting Spider-Man, has a sequel on the way?

