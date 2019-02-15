Ben Affleck Has Finally Explained Why He’s Done Playing Batman

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Like his Dawn of Justice counterpart, Ben Affleck has hung up the cape.

The one-time face of the the DC Extended Universe is finished playing Batman, a move that was assumed after the Argo star tweeted, “Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life,” and confirmed following the actor’s appearance on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter but just couldn’t come up with a version — I couldn’t crack it and so I thought it’s time for someone else to take a shot at it,” Affleck explained to Kimmel. “They got some really good people, so I’m excited.” The good people include Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes), who replaced Affleck as the director of The Batman, and the shiny, newer stars in the DCEU: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

It’s still unknown who will take over for Affleck as the Dark Knight, but Deadline reports that the movie “will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne.” So… probably not Jon Hamm. Sorry, Kevin Smith (who still isn’t talking to his Mallrats co-star). Anyway, to celebrate the end of Affleck’s run as Batman, Kimmel and Guillermo, dressed as Robin, retired his cape to the rafters. It’s the end of a moody era.