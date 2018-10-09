AMC

While the entertainment industry drowns in Joker and Harley Quinn projects, it’s still unknown who will play the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. It might be Ben Affleck, who after checking out of a treatment center is reportedly “back in shape not only for his health, but he has a new-found love on doing Batman at least one more time again,” or maybe someone 15-20 years younger (so… Jughead from Riverdale?), or if Kevin Smith gets his wish, Jon Hamm.

The Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back director threw his (substantially diminished) weight behind the Mad Men star becoming the next Batman. “Bat-Hamm! It’s hard to look good standing beside the best looking man in the world, but it’s worth it because I’m a huge Hamm fan (which sounds more erotically charged than I meant it)! The guy’s crazy talented, funny as f*ck, and smart as Hell,” he recently wrote on Instagram. “But just look at him in his suit and tell me that’s not Bruce Wayne! Give Draper the cape and light up the Bat Signal!”

There’s already a Spider-Pig — why not a Bat-Hamm?

Hamm has expressed interest in, like, fighting Calendar Man or whatever, but “it depends on the script, what the story is. I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I’ve read comic books since I was 9 or younger. And I’m pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they’re done well.” He added that he’d “probably fit the suit,” which as anyone who’s watched Mad Men knows, yes, he would. (Cast Pete Campbell as the Joker.)