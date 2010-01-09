Blake Lively to romance Ryan Reynolds’ “Green Lantern”

In somewhat of a surprise, Blake Lively has been cast as the romantic interest in Warner Bros. big screen adaptation of the classic comic book character “Green Lantern.”

Lively will play Carol Ferris an aerospace industry executive who meets cocky test pilot Hal Jordan (Reynolds) when he’s hired by her company before he’s bestowed the power of the Green Lantern. In the comics, her character eventually becomes another super-powered entity, Star Sapphire. It’s unclear if that will be hinted upon or occur in “Lantern’s” cinematic debut.

Only 22-years-old, many comic fans will raise their eyebrows that the “Gossip Girl” star landed the role which was expected to be played by an older actress. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively impressed director Martin Campbell and producers Donald De Line and Greg Berlanti with her audition and her work in Ben Affleck’s gritty drama “The Town” which is now in post-production. The trade says Lively beat out Kerri Russell and Jennifer Garner for the role among others.

The production will now finish casting the roles of Dr. Hector Hammond, an eventual villain, and the alien Sinestro who in the comic was also a member of the Green Lantern Corps before going to the yellow, er, dark side.

Shooting is scheduled to begin in tax rebate friendly state of Louisiana this March. “Green Lantern” is currently scheduled for a June 17, 2011 release.

