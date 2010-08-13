Can Arcade Fire keep Eminem out of the top spot for another week?

Eminem”s “Recovery” shows its buoyancy as it floats back to the top of the Billboard 200 next week. As you know, Arcade Fire”s “The Suburbs” narrowly (by 4,000 units) pushed “Recovery” from the top spot to No. 2 this week, but “Recovery” is set to outsell “The Surburbs” by a 3:1 margin this week, according to Hits Daily Double.

Four titles may debut in the top 10 next week: “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” which features the Jonas Bros., will likely come in at No. 3, while Zakk Wylde”s project, Black Label Society, will see its latest bow at No. 4.

A huge hit in “Cooler than Me” can”t lift newcomer Mike Posner”s first major label set, “31 Minutes to Takeoff, above the No. 5 slot. (He”s just the latest in a long line of artists who generate big radio hits and strong digital downloads, but can”t sell albums). Blake Shelton”s 6-song EP comes in around No. 7 with sales of around 35,000.

