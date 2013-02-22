Closing thoughts as we gear up for the Oscars

I think we’ve covered it, yeah? The season has been recounted, the big expected outcome has been laid out, we’ve consoled you if that outcome is troublesome and we’ve offered up our guesses on what to expect otherwise (including our unique crafts category analysis). The season, in so many words, is nearing its end.
It’s been interesting to see a number of pundits slowly shift over to my logic in a few areas during phase two. Ang Lee for Best Director, Emmanuelle Riva for “Amour” (along with Michael Haneke for his screenplay), Robert De Niro for “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Argo” for Best Film Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay (there was a time when it COULD NOT WIN ANYTHING OTHER THAN BEST PICTURE OMG), all predicted here and there now, all possibilities I’ve been mulling over for weeks. And yet, a number of these don’t feel secure. Not in the slightest. We could all be dead wrong.
Indeed, Jennifer Lawrence may well have fought off that Riva surge. Christoph Waltz may have found his way through the circuit to the gold (or Tommy Lee Jones may have owned it all along). The Best Director prize, which feels more “honorary” than usual this year given the absence of the frontrunner, may well go to Steven Spielberg — or, in a shocker, to David O. Russell. It’s all over the place. None of us will look brilliant Monday morning by design, that’s for sure.
So it is (and I do say this often, because always be prepared) that I’m banking on a poor showing in my predictions Sunday night. My picks are a mixture of gut and head, as I think a lot of peoples’ are this year, and I’m ready to just see the chips fall where they may. But as I said in Monday’s final Off the Carpet column, it was an exciting season to watch unfold. And I wouldn’t mind seeing a little more excitement, as indeed, the whole thing feels ripe for the unexpected this weekend.
Expect us to be live-blogging the Independent Spirit Awards in some fashion on Saturday. Greg will be at the beach in Santa Monica for the proceedings and will offer thoughts later in the evening. (I’m jealous; it’s the best awards show of the season.) Sunday I’ll be filing stories throughout the evening and I imagine there will be this and that in between.
So, my final predictions here. Guy's here. Greg's here. Gerard's here. Or you can just flip through the gallery below, which went up last night. You can also hear final thoughts from Anne Thompson and myself in this morning's podcast, if you haven't given that a listen yet. Also, you can read back through (or watch, in some cases) our interviews with 50 of the nominees.
Finally, you can dig back through all the Oscar Guide analysis via the links in the Oscar Guide section below this post. Please note, the only guides that I went back and changed were the Best Documentary – Short Subject category (switching my prediction from “Inocente” to “Mondays at Racine”) and the Best Animated Feature Film category (switching from “Wreck-It Ralph” to “Brave”). The only one Guy changed was Best Director (switching from Steven Spielberg to Ang Lee). Gerard is sticking with his picks.
And I guess that about covers it. Postmortems on Monday. Let’s see what happens…
Kris: 2 Qs. Did I miss whether you guys are doing a prediction contest this year?
And also: I feel like everyone always says it’s going to be unpredictable and then it turns out not to be for the most part. There are always some surprises in tech, etc. And Viola/Meryl was always contested.
But right now I’m suffering from short-term memory enhancement and long-term memory loss. When would you say was the last true stunner in the top 8 categories? I can’t think of one off the top of my head frankly. Was it the Adapted Screenplay for Precious? I guess when Melissa Leo won it was a ‘surprise’ in that predictions were not locks.
But I do feel like it’s been a while since a major stunner up there.
I don’t really expect that to change.
Last one that REALLY made my jaw drop was Precious.
I still don’t get the Viola/Meryl thing. It was never a contest – that idea was created by the bloggers and our dear Oscar sites. Meryl was winning all along. I remember Anne talking about what a “huge upset” it was in the post Oscar podcast. And I just don’t get it. Viola won the SAG and the BFCA – Meryl had won the Globe and the BAFTA – and more critics awards than Viola. And the reason she lost SAG is that she just won the SAG for “Douqbt”. So how on Earth did she upset? That would be the same as saying that Kate Winslet upset Meryl when she won for “The Reader” because Meryl had the SAG that year.
And on top of that, The Help was expected to get more Oscar nominations than it did, so it was already showing weakness.
It will never be considered an upset to me. The internet wanted a second black actress to win more than anything – but the Academy has been wanting to give Meryl a third Oscar for so long, but Meryl has arguably come second for so many years now because there always was someone they just HAD to give it to finally (Winslet, Mirren) or someone where they knew they would never get the chance to give it to them again (Bullock, Zeta-Jones). Viola is so good that they thought – maybe – that she would get another shot later in her career. Or maybe she is just too “new” a name to the old geezers in the Academy to award her. Or maybe racism DOES play in when it comes to the lead categories, what the hell do -I- know. I just know that someone who wins the Globe and the BAFTA can’t be considered a upsetter, especially when it’s happened several times that way, including Cotillard. And with that many Brits in the Academy, how could Meryl lose? With that “29 years ago” Harvey campaign to boot, it was inevitable. :)
“I guess when Melissa Leo won it was a ‘surprise’ in that predictions were not locks.”
Not a surprise at all — it was a close race, certainly, but she’d been the frontrunner for most of the season (and had won the SAG and the Globe).
The Great Dane: Don’t be absurd — of course it was a contest. And if Meryl Streep only lost the SAG because she’d won three years previously, why did Renee Zellweger win two in a row in 2002-3?
“That would be the same as saying that Kate Winslet upset Meryl when she won for The Reader because Meryl had the SAG that year.”
How is it the same? Category confusion (resulting in Winslet winning the supporting SAG for The Reader) had rendered the SAG irrelevant as a precursor that year. Davis and Streep were competing the same category all along. Completely different situation.
I admit that last year’s Best Actress race was a closer one than some of us realised at the time, but it was just that — a close race. It’s revisionist fantasy to say Streep had it in the bag from the get-go.
Also, with that many Brits in the Academy, how did Carey Mulligan lose to Sandra Bullock? How did Imelda Staunton lose to Hilary Swank? How did Colin Firth lose to Jeff Bridges? And so on.
technically speaking, Colin Firth did beat Jeff Bridges ;)
I agree guy. I don’t think Leo was a “surprise” any more than Lawrence or Riva would be a “surprise” this year with everyone on one side or the other. A close race does not result in a “surprise” if one of the two close ones win.
So, my point remains, I can’t recall a recent huge stunner in the acting/director/picture categories in a while.
Adrien Brody. That was 10 years ago.
Brokeback arguably was not a *huge* stunner, but maybe that’s it.
Girl With The Dragon Tattoo winning Best Editing last year was a shockeroo!
I’ve my fingers crossed that Jessica Chastain can surprise everyone, with Riva and Lawrence splitting the hot chick vote;)
Good job on the best Oscar coverage of the internet. Thank you.
PS: Argo just won the César for Best Foreign Film. lol
“the whole thing feels ripe for the unexpected this weekend.”
If ever there were a year for the Academy to show they have their own mind it would be THIS year. Sadly I see no reason they will go against any of the frontrunners.
I truly believe they just do what the Globes and Guilds tell them to do. I hope over time the Oscars decline in relevance. I am horrified by the stories Anne Thompson and Tom O’Neill tell of the voters who refuse to watch nominees, including films like Amour up for Picture, Director, Screenplay, and Actress! How can you take any awards seriously when they brag about something like that? Even the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press actually go to see the films!
Great coverage of the season. I think Anne Thompson said it best in the lastest Oscar Talk that you guys have been clear whether your reading the tea leaves, giving out your biases, or whether you’re plainly reporting. It really makes a difference for an enjoyable read. Thanks!
Why the hell do I keep reading that Joaquin Phoenix is surging? Feinberg even picked him as the second most likely winner. It’s interesting that that should appear even remotely possible.
I don’t think that anybody who thinks he’s second even thinks he has a .01% chance. It’s just a formality really.
“Feinberg even picked him as the second most likely winner.”
So did I:
[www.hitfix.com]
But seriously, as Conor says, determining a runner-up in that race is hardly worth the effort. With such a presumably small percentage of votes being split among the remain four names, it could be any of them in second place.
This has been such an exciting year. So few races are tied up, and so many could result in a surprise. This is great!
I for one am predicting a Russell win, but otherwise, am playing it mostly safe. Somehow I feel that “Amour” won’t do nearly as well as you’re saying, Kris: my gut says that it’s gonna miss out even in Foreign Language. Maybe I’m just crazy.
Are Incontention doing another Oscar competition this year? From memory I think the site that you used was called “awards picks” or something. Can’t find it.
I’m going to call what I think are the two biggest guarantee’s of the night, and you might be surprised by what isn’t included.
Hathaway for supp. actress is to me very obvious, simply because there’s no real alternative. Even as people say Sally Field, I doubt anybody is really that inclined to give Sally Field a 3rd consecutive Oscar. I’ve heard the moaning about how insufferable and annoying Anne Hathaway has been during her awards season run, and personally I think that’s so overly critical, as I think she’s being very genuine, but I don’t think even that can stop her train at this point.
The second one is “Argo” for editing, I don’t see for the life of me anything else winning in this category. If “Zero Dark” had been the frontrunner we expected, than I’m sure it would have put up a fight. But this is a category where it’s just too easy to chalk it to a film that’s obviously well liked in need of support in other categories.
I fully believe and expect Daniel Day-Lewis to make history tomorrow night and win his 3rd best actor trophy, but the fact still remains that he would be making history, which in my mind always has to be viewed with even the slightest bit of reserve, as some people may find that a compelling reason to look for another performance in this category, and I think we can all agree that each of the other 4 performances are pretty strong themselves. But it’s also true that there is no solidified “steal” in this category. Jackman won the Globe and has a performance that’s right in the academy’s sweet spot, so I’d say him, but it doesn’t really matter.
To keep this relatively brief I have been following this years’ Oscar race very much from the sidelines. I would simply echo the comments of most others; this has been perhaps the most exciting and genuinely unpredictable Oscar races in recent memory. But, all things must end and now it is time to stop speculating and nail down predictions. With that in mind I humbly offer my two-cents worth (hopefully people won’t demand change).
The way I’ve viewed this race this year is that there is some strong degree of consensus if you scratch the surface and clear the noise. Three particularly loud bits of noise in particular need to be cleared, in my humble opinion. First, is the theory that De Niro, absent any precursor awards whatsoever, is the Meryl Streep of this year and that what worked last year will work this year. Second, is the noise around Emmanuelle Riva which I am personally struggling to block-out given that I sobbed for an hour constantly during my viewing of ‘Amour’. Third, is the noise (far less loud and barely noise in fact) around Tommy Lee Jones because of that SAG win. I think the Riva and De Niro noise are strangely connected in that many people who are predicting one, are predicting both. The logic seems to be that if Riva takes best actress then ‘Silver Linings’ has to be rewarded somewhere and that only really leaves supporting actor (although surely adapted screenplay is the shorter long shot?).
Filtering out this noise what I see is a fairly strong consensus for Daniel Day-Lewis, Jennifer Lawrence, Christoph Waltz and Anne Hathaway. The first and last are largely beyond dispute. Lawrence remains, even to those who are predicting Riva, the frontrunner and I think we shouldn’t be too blinded by the BAFTA who’ve often demonstrated a more European outlook. Finally, Waltz has won all major industry awards for which he has been shortlisted. His decision to submit as lead for the SAG cleared a path for A.N. Other to win but, honestly, I think nothing should be read into who that A.N. Other was. I think the Academy ‘like Waltz, they really like him’ to paraphrase another of this years’ nominees and I see no particular problem with him collecting two Oscars so closely together for such similar performances. Indeed it’s intuitive; if this body of voters loved Waltz doing his thing in a Tarantino movie in 2009, why would their tastes have shifted so markedly in a few, short years? Anyway I have my acting predictions finalised – the Globes will go 4/4, BAFTA and SAG each go 3/4.
‘Argo’ I have had pencilled in for picture, adapted screenplay and film editing for quite some time and I see no reason to switch. If it were up for director it would win that also and it’d be a very respectable quartet for a best picture winner. The fact that best director is not possible should not trigger massive reshuffling of technical categories and those who might be flirting with ‘Argo’ over-performing and stealing awards for its music or its sound ought to think again. It’ll win three at most, with the weakest foothold being in adapted screenplay where a win for David O. Russell honestly would not surprise me.
Outside of that my predictions are below, with some brief comments:
Picture – “Argo”
Actor in a leading role – Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”)
Actress in a leading role – Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”)
Actor in a supporting role – Christoph Waltz (“Django Unchained”)
Actress in a supporting role – Anne Hathaway (“Les Miserables”)
Animated feature film – “Wreck-it-Ralph” (Rich Moore) A genuine pie-fight in this category with Tim Burton in the hunt for an Oscar and “Brave” seemingly on the rise. I have no particular rationale for this, I have to admit.
Cinematography – “Life of Pi” (Claudio Miranda) Despite the ASC win for “Skyfall” I think the beauty of, and across-the-board support for, Miranda’s work will see him to the podium. It fits recent wins such as “Hugo” and “Avatar”.
Costume design – “Anna Karenina” (Jacqueline Durran) If “Les Mis” is stronger than we think then it could surge in the technical categories with design wins and makeup and sound for a haul of five Oscars in total. But I think Durran wins not only for most costumes, but also for most intricacy. The category has shown an independent streak over recent years and I expect it to continue.
Directing – “Life of Pi” (Ang Lee) A really difficult category that, with no precedent this year (because of Affleck), is impossible to call with any degree of scientific rationale. In the final push I think it comes down to Spielberg versus Lee and the sheer visual splendour and challenge that was “Life of Pi” will see Lee through by the skin of his teeth. I’m deeply sceptical that any of the non-DGA nominated trio can pull off what I’d consider to be a huge surprise.
Documentary feature – “Searching for Sugar Man” (Malik Bendjelloul and Simon Chinn)
Documentary short – “Mondays at Racine” (Cynthia Wade and Robin Honan)
Film editing – “Argo” (William Goldenberg) I see very little prospect of any other winner here. The closest challenger is probably “Zero Dark Thirty”.
Foreign language film – “Amour” (Austria) Haneke should finally get to clutch that Oscar and, despite the Riva cool-aid, it’ll be a fitting and singular recognition of a devastatingly brilliant movie.
Makeup and hairstyling – “Les Miserables” (Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell) This is actually more up in the air than people think. The support for the only ‘big’ Oscar film in the category is what I’m banking on as the decisive factor but there are serious cases to be made on behalf of both “Hitchcock” and “The Hobbit”.
Music, original score – “Skyfall” (Thomas Newman) This is me slightly out on a limb, but only slightly. I think “Life of Pi” probably has the inside track here given the role of the music in the construction of the movie. I think “Argo” and “Lincoln” are rank outsiders but Dario Marianelli could still sneak this. That being said I’m sticking my neck out for a “Skyfall” trio across the aural categories.
Music, original song – Skyfall from “Skyfall” (Music and Lyric by Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth) No brainer I think!
Production design – “Life of Pi” (David Gropman and Anna Pinnock) I’m going to opt for a trio of wins in what are heavily visual categories for this most beautiful of movies. Granted both “Anna Karenina” and “Les Miserables” are more conventional pics in many ways but they may eat into each others’ support base and the production design on the latter wasn’t really allowed to shine given the way it was filmed.
Short animation – “Paperman” (John Kahrs)
Short film live action – “Curfew” (Shawn Christensen)
Sound editing – “Skyfall” (Per Hallberg and Karen Baker Landers) I can see the argument for “Life of Pi” but I’m defaulting here to the most obvious candidate.
Sound mixing – “Les Miserables” (Andy Nelson, Mark Paterson and Simon Hayes) The track record of musicals here is a dangerous thing to go against. Add in battle scenes, gun fire, and live singing and I think we have a clear frontrunner. But I wonder whether “Skyfall” can pull a “Bourne”-esque sweep?
Visual effects – “Life of Pi” (Bill Westenhofer, Guillaume Rocheron, Erik-Jan De Boer and Donald R. Elliott) Another no brainer I think.
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – “Argo” (Written by Chris Terrio)
Writing (Original Screenplay) – “Django Unchained” (Written by Quentin Tarantino) I think this is a very tight race and a repeat of the WGA would not totally surprise me. I suspect a contingent of the Academy were not that phased by the “Zero Dark Thirty” controversy and truly respected what they feel is quasi-journalistic, primary-research based screenwriting. I also think Haneke could double-dip and collect a second Oscar here. But, with a Globe and BAFTA to his credit, some truly sizzling dialogue that really jumps off the screen as so obviously ‘written’ and his absence from the podium since 1995, I have to go for Quentin.
So the final tally:
“Life of Pi” – 4 (Director, Production design, Cinematography, Visual effects)
“Argo” – 3 (Picture, Adapted screenplay, Film editing)
“Les Miserables” – 3 (Supporting actress, Makeup and hairstyling, Sound mixing)
“Skyfall” – 3 (Original score, Original song, Sound editing)
“Django Unchained” – 2 (Supporting actor, Original screenplay)
“Amour” – 1 (Foreign language film)
“Anna Karenina” – 1 (Costume design)
“Curfew” – 1 (Short film live action)
“Lincoln” – 1 (Actor)
“Monday’s at Racine” – 1 (Documentary short)
“Paperman” – 1 (Short film animation)
“Searching for Sugar Man” – 1 (Documentary feature)
“Silver Linings Playbook” – 1 (Actress)
“Wreck-it-Ralph” – 1 (Animated feature film)
Finally someone articulating thoughts I share and have thought ever since the BAFTAs.
My predictions:
Picture: Argo
Director: Life of Pi
Actor: Lincoln
Actress: Silver Linings Playbook
Supporting Actor: Django Unchained
Supporting Actress: Les Miserables
Original Screenplay: Django Unchained
Adapted Screenplay: Argo
Cinematography: Life of Pi
Production Design: Les Miserables
Costume Design: Anna Karenina
Makeup and Hairstyling: Les Miserables
Original Score: Life of Pi
Original Song: Skyfall
Film Editing: Argo
Sound Mixing: Les Misérables
Sound Editing: Life of Pi
Visual Effects: Life of Pi
Foreign Language Film: Amour
Animated Feature Film: Wreck-it-Ralph
Documentary Feature: Searching for Sugar Man
Animated Short Film: Paperman
Documentary Short Film: Open Heart
Live Action Short Film: Curfew
It would so sweet if Ang Lee wins.
Unfortunately I don’t think it will happen.
Spielberg will win his third Oscar. I don’t have anything against Mr. Spielberg, it’s just that I think Lee’s work is not only superior, but a far more impressive achievement considering the level of difficulty.
I like to quote Roger Ebert saying of Spielberg winning: ” I’ll be fine with that, although observing that “Lincoln” is well within his gifts as a director and that Ang Lee (also overcoming water) achieved a breathtaking breakthrough in 3D in “Life of Pi.” That wasn’t merely a technical achievement, but permeated the very membrane of the film”
Spielberg did better, pure and simple. This whole argument that Lee should win because he made an “unfilmable” book into a movie and worked with CGI is extremely silly.
‘Cause guess what? Spielberg adapted a dense, complicated book and other various historical documentations into a hugely successful, sprawling character epic consisting of scenes with huge crowds of people and intricate interplay between dozens of actors. So what if it’s “within his gifts as a director?” All that says is just how remarkable he truly is. Should we not honor greatness when that person is great?
JLPATT,
“Spielberg did better, pure and simple”.
That’s your opinion.
It is my opinion that LINCOLN is a very good movie, with one of the greatest performances ever put on film. It is also my opinion is that LIFE OF PI is a great film. LIFE OF PI moved and astonished me.
Picture: Argo
Director: Ang Lee – Life of Pi
Leading Actor: Daniel Day Lewis – Lincoln
Leading Actress: Emmanuelle Riva – Amour
Supporting Actor: Christoph Waltz – Django Unchained
Supporting Actress: Anne Hathaway – Les Miserables
Original Screenplay: Amour
Adapted Screenplay: Argo
Cinematography: Life of Pi
Production Design:Anna Karenina
Costume Design: Anna Karenina
Makeup and Hairstyling: Les Miserables
Original Score: Life of Pi
Original Song: Skyfall
Film Editing: Argo
Sound Mixing: Les Misérables
Sound Editing: Life of Pi
Visual Effects: Life of Pi
Foreign Language Film: Amour
Animated Feature Film: Wreck-it-Ralph
Documentary Feature: Searching for Sugar Man
Animated Short Film: Paperman
Documentary Short Film: Mondays at Racine
Live Action Short Film: Curfew
Picture: Argo
Director: Lee
Actor: DDL
Actress: Chastain
S. Actor: TLJ
S. Actress: Hathaway
O. Screen: Moonrise
A. Screen: Argo
Editing: Argo
Score: Life of Pi
Cinematography: Life of Pi
Doc: Sugar Man
Animated: Frankenweenie
My picks, two hours before the ceremony:
Best Picture: Argo
Best Actor: DDL
Best Supporting Actress: AH
Best Adapted Screenplay: Argo
Best Animated Feature: Brave
Best Foreign Language Film: Amour
Best Cinematography: Life of Pi
Best Editing: Argo
Best Costume Design: Anna Karenina
Best Score: Life of Pi
Best Song: Skyfall
Best Sound Mixing: Les Mis
Best Visual Effects: Life of Pi
Best Documentary Feature: Searching for Sugar Man
Best Documentary Short: Mondays at Racine
Best Animated Short: Paperman
Best Live Action Short: Curfew
And the other seven categories will be decided when I fill out the ballot at the party shortly.
– Riva or Lawrence
– De Niro or Jones or Waltz
– Lee or Russell or Spielberg or Haneke lol
– Amour or Zero Dark Thirty (Screenplay)
– Pi or Karenina (Production Design)
– Hobbit or Les Mis (Makeup)
– Pi or Skyfall or ZD30 (Sound Editing)
Oscar gods, whisper to me…