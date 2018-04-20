‘Deadpool 2’ Channels ‘Say Anything’ For A Video And Gives A Twitter Account To Its Best New Character

04.20.18

On Thursday, the final trailer for Deadpool 2 confirmed the identity of some of the mutants (and at least one non-mutant) in the X-Force. Fox also released the promo (first 30 seconds of the video above) showing Deadpool channeling John Cusack’s character from Say Anything to convince Colossus to join the team. Speaking of the team, the final trailer answered some (but not all) questions about who’s on the X-Force.

The final trailer confirmed two characters we expected: Shatterstar (played by Lewis Tan) and Bedlam (played by Terry Crews). We were way off on the character played by a mustachioed Rob Delaney. We assumed he was playing Bedlam’s buddy Peter Wisdom, but it turns out he’s a different 40-something “Peter W.” unless they’ve got some surprise reveal of mutant powers in store. In the trailer, the non-mutant Peter gets a slot on the X-Force just by showing up for a job interview after seeing an ad. This led to a funny stinger scene in the trailer where he’s seen skydiving into the action, plucky non-mutant that he is:

Fox

That can-do attitude has already made him some people’s favorite new character:

