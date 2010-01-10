Does Ke$ha clean Susan Boyle’s chart clock with the ‘Tik-Tok’-led ‘Animal?’

“Tik Tok,” indeed. The clock has run out on Susan Boyle”s six weeks at the top of the album chart. The British reality show discovery has been stopped in her tracks by America”s new party girl, Ke$ha, whose debut album, “Animal,” is slated to come in at No. 1 later this week. Holla!
“Animal,” on the strength of singles chart-topper “Tik Tok,” will move around 140,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. That”s enough to handily beat Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream,” which will surpass the 100,000 mark and move its seven-week tally to about 3.2 million copies in the U.S. alone.
I’m afraid you’re celebrating much too soon. Today with 54% of numbers released in the USA, Susan remains at #1 well ahead of KeSha who is at #6. Such headlines as yours are intentionally misleading methinks. Susan wins again!
Wow, she was really a huge threat to Subo. LOL.