Does Ke$ha clean Susan Boyle’s chart clock with the ‘Tik-Tok’-led ‘Animal?’

“Tik Tok,” indeed. The clock has run out on Susan Boyle”s six weeks at the top of the album chart. The British reality show discovery has been stopped in her tracks by America”s new party girl, Ke$ha, whose debut album, “Animal,” is slated to come in at No. 1 later this week. Holla!

“Animal,” on the strength of singles chart-topper “Tik Tok,” will move around 140,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. That”s enough to handily beat Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream,” which will surpass the 100,000 mark and move its seven-week tally to about 3.2 million copies in the U.S. alone.





The rest of the chart is dominated by women, with the odd slot reserved for a chipmunk or a budding teen idol or two. Behind Boyle, will be Alicia Keys (“The Element of Freedom”), Lady GaGa (“The Fame”), Mary J. Blige (“Stronger with Each Tear”) and Taylor Swift (“Fearless”) Then the Fergie-led Black Eyed Peas and “The E.N.D.” and the “Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” pipe up in the lower half of the Top 10 before Lady Gaga”s second Top 10 entry, “The Fame Monster” and pop pipsqueak Justin Bieber”s “My World” come in.

