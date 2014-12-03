Dwayne Johnson ready to show his singing skills in Disney’s animated ‘Moana’

Is Dwayne Johnson the next Idina Menzel?

Audiences have seen the action star face many deadly obstacles on the big screen, but they haven't heard much of his singing voice.

Johnson will give his vocal muscles a workout as the voice of the “legendary demi-god Maui” in Disney's upcoming animated adventure “Moana,” according to The Wrap.

The best part? It's a musical.

Johnson confirmed the news on Twitter:

Excited to star as “Maui” in Disney's next big animated musical, MOANA. Incredible story! **clears throat #TimeToSing http://t.co/mtuvFgRkaE – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 3, 2014

Directed by the “Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin” team of John Musker and Ron Clements, the CG film centers on Moana, a navigator searching for a lost island in the South Pacific. While on her journey, she teams with Maui, and together they face giant sea creatures and other denizens of ancient folklore.

The main role of Moana has yet to be cast.

The last animated film Johnson appeared in was 2009's flop “Planet 51.” He's crooned on screen before in films like “Be Cool” and “The Tooth Fairy,” but he's never made an actual musical, animated or not.

Just how much singing will The Rock do in “Moana”? Will he get a “Let It Go” moment, à la “Frozen”?

Meanwhile, Johnson's keeping even busier than usual, with a slew of films in various stages of production and development. Over the next few years, he'll return in sequels “Furious 7” and “G.I. Joe 3,” team with Kevin Hart, do the spy thing in “The Janson Directive,” and run down the beach in slo-mo in the “Baywatch” reboot. He's even playing the baddie Black Adam in DC and WB's “Shazam.”

“Moana” wil set sail November 23, 2016.

