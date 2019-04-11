Marvel Studios

Last fall, rumors of Marvel Cinematic Universe-derived original series for Disney’s Netflix rival Disney+ began popping up. From Tom Hiddleston’s Loki getting his own time-traveling show (and a Rick and Morty writer) to a romantic pairing of Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen’s Vision and Wanda Maximoff, these rumors persist — albeit with no official confirmation. Kevin Feige has mentioned them vaguely, but nothing more. During Thursday’s Investor Day event, however, he confirmed at least some of the Marvel shows.

Aside from Loki, Vision and Scarlet Witch, and the recently reported Hawkeye series, rumors have been swirling about a spy team-up featuring Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier. Said rumors were confirmed with an official logo for Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Official logo for Falcon & The Winter Soldier on Disney+ revealed! pic.twitter.com/AjEz1FvNAK — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) April 11, 2019

Aside from revealing the official logo and title for the series, Feige had little else to say about it. He did, however, keep the confirmations coming with an acknowledgment of the Scarlet Witch and Vision show rumors. Specifically, he announced that Olsen and Bettany would both be involved in the series and revealed its official title would be WandaVision. Yes… WandaVision.