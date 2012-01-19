‘Hanna,’ ‘Pirates’ among Cinema Audio Society surprises, ‘Transformers’ snubbed

And now, as they say, for something completely different.
The guild nominations these last few weeks have been rank and file, the usual mish-mash of the same titles reflecting a bit of group think and perfunctory nominations. That ends today, though, as the Cinema Audio Society’s crop of selections for excellence in sound mixing includes some eyebrow-raising, refreshingly singular choices.
First and foremost, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” was snubbed, and I’m shocked by that. The sound mixers carried the franchise’s last two films to nominations with both the CAS and the sound branch of the Academy, but stopped things dead in their tracks today by ignoring the year’s best work in the field. Will it still be able to grab a mention from the smaller group within AMPAS? Maybe, but this is a blow.
In its place, actioner “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” filled out the summer blockbuster spot, along with the expected inclusion of “Super 8.” But the real surprise is “Hanna” turning up, completely out of left field.
The Joe Wright film has received a little bit of love this season for star Saoirse Ronan, but mostly for The Chemical Brothers’ unique score. The music’s implementation in the movie is very much a part of its drive and effect, so this is a nice notice for it. It was one of the early screeners to go out, but nevertheless, it’s a brave change of pace for the Society. And how fitting it is, with all that in mind, that this year scoring mixers have been included in the list of CAS nominees for the first time ever.
Also a bit unexpected, but not entirely shocking, is the inclusion of “Moneyball,” a meat-and-potatoes movie if there ever was one this season. I don’t think it will turn the trick with Oscar, but it certainly could. Nevertheless, I’d consider it and “Hanna” to be at the bottom of the pile here.
“Hugo” was the only serious Best Picture contender named, keeping its guild and society showing strong. It’s a likely Oscar nominee, too, and I’d chalk “Pirates” and “Super 8” up alongside it. The “Pirates” franchise has twice been nominated for Best Sound Mixing and each time with a CAS nod to go along with it.
Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse” suffered yet another precursor set-back as the work from his trusted team of mixers did not register with the Society. That marks misses with the DGA, WGA, ADG, SAG and CAS, with only PGA and ACE nods to show for itself from the industry awards so far. It did, however, get a Best Sound nod from BAFTA and was also chalked up by the sound chapter there in the longlists, which is why, for now, I’m keeping it in my predictions. I’m also banking on “Transformers” finding its way there, too.
“The Artist” popped up in the Best Sound category with BAFTA, though it wasn’t a choice from the chapter. Nevertheless, it could ride a lot of goodwill to a “surprise” nomination like this. It seems like a nod that could happen and then we all go, “Of course.”
Other BAFTA nominees included “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” Each was also selected by the chapter.
My fingers are crossed that CAS voters just didn’t get around to “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” in time, and that it and “Rango” might still find some play.
You can follow the race at the Best Sound Mixing category’s Contenders page.
Once again, the 2011 Cinema Audio Society nominees are:
“Hanna” (Roland Winke, Christopher Scarabosio, Craig Berkey, Andrew Dudman)
“Hugo” (John Midgley, Tom Fleischman, Simon Rhodes)
“Moneyball” (Ed Novick, Deb Adair, Ron Bochar, David Giammarco, Brad Haenel)
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (Lee Orloff, Paul Massey, Christopher Boyes, Alan Meyerson)
“Super 8” (Mark Ulano, Andy Nelson, Anna Behlmer, Dan Wallin)
The 48th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards will take place on Saturday, February 18 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. As previously announced, director Rob Marshall will receive the organization’s Filmmaker Award. Meanwhile, Scott Millan will receive the CAS Career Achievement Award.
Very deserving for Hanna!
2 things:
1)I swear I predicted ‘Hanna’; if only because upon re-watching it, I thought the sound was excellent, and that if it were to get attention anywhere (other than score – highly unlikely), it could be here. I’m literally shocked to see it, though. haha
2) I am now more convinced that there is some sort of below-the-line (or more) thing against ‘War Horse’. I thought the sound was masterful (dialogue, horse noises, Williams’ score, the war scenes). I thought they were all blended beautifully. So yeah, do I really think there’s something going on with ‘WH’ behind the scenes? Prob not. But it wouldn’t shock me, either. It just doesn’t seem to make sense to me. This film is AMPAS-friendly, and it’s received good-to-very good reviews from many a topic critic.
I mean, how many lesser buzzed, lesser quality films have gotten in with CAS and Oscars?
I love seeing Hanna and Super 8 in there, but the WH miss makes me shake my head.
Listening to Hanna on a 5.1 or better system is like having God in your living room. I am so happy it made the cut and I’m praying that it makes it in with Oscar.
“Listening to Hanna on a 5.1 or better system is like having God in your living room.”
This is an awesome line.
And yes, Hanna completely deserves to be here and on the Oscar list.
Moneyball, huh? I only watched it fairly recently, and still I can’t remember the sound as being anything but perfectly fine and serviceable.
Anyway, odd bunch of nominees, but that’s certainly much more fun than what one might’ve expected to show up here. Very thrilled Super 8 got in, hopefully it can grab a few Oscar nominations for sound.
I agree. I thought the sound in Moneyball was fine, but I didn’t think it would show up on the CAS list. The only part I really remember is when it goes completely silent when he hits the home run – I liked that.
I have a very hard time believing this will be the Academy slate.
Heck, I see Drive or The Tree of Life over Moneyball and Pirates 4.
Right now I’m going with:
War Horse
Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Super 8
Harry Potter 7.2
Rise of the Apes
Alt: Hugo
@Matt
For the record, as crazy as these nominations may seem, the CAS is always fairly accurate. At least accurate enough to the point that predicting a 1/5 matchup is naive at best.
In the last ten years, the guild/oscar matchup for sound mixing has been 5/5 once, 4/5 five times, and 3/5 four times, and in its 18 year history, only once has it gone 2/5.
As far as what kinds of movies the two groups agree and argue over, it’s tough to say. Neither has a strict penchant for picking Best Picturish type movies. The CAS picked “Black Swan,” “Babel” and “Crash,” while the Academy snubbed each. Meanwhile, the CAS did not give mentions to “The King’s Speech,” “Inglourious Basterds,” and “Curious Case of Benjamin Button” when the Oscars did.
Ergo, it’s very difficult to predict which of these films, if any, will fail to make it to Oscar’s shortlist. However, the CAS is not one to be counted out.
There are a lot of TV people in the group and it’s a weird year. I think 3/5 is likely, but maybe Hanna or Moneyball makes it after all.
“First and foremost, ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’ was snubbed, and I’m shocked by that. The sound mixers carried the franchise’s last two films to nominations with both the CAS and the sound branch of the Academy, but stopped things dead in their tracks today by ignoring the year’s best work in the field.”
I mean, I kinda trust the sound guild’s opinion on whether or not it was better than the nominees.
Besides, at some point, the work of creating the sound of metal-hitting-metal is done and you just re-use previous material from the franchise, no?
Either way, this gives someone else a chance.
“I mean, I kinda trust the sound guild’s opinion on whether or not it was better than the nominees.”
This is a very naive comment, but in any case, it’s franchise fatigue. I still think the sound branch will speak up for it, and if not, again, it says nothing about the work done by the sound mixers and everything about the reaction to the film on the whole.
“Besides, at some point, the work of creating the sound of metal-hitting-metal is done and you just re-use previous material from the franchise, no?”
This is an UNBELIEVABLY ill-informed comment. What you are actually critiquing is sound editing, not sound mixing, and while you may be able to reuse sounds from a library for the former, you cannot cut and paste work on the latter because every mix is unique.
Pardon me. My comment was not meant as a slight to you so please don’t be rude.
What I meant was that judging “the best of the year” in Sound Mixing requires much more knowledge of what the job entails than it would for judging other, less technical categories like Best Picture or Best Actor, for instance.
And indeed, I do know the difference between sound mixing and sound editing. I just mistakenly thought that it was for a combination of both arts. Again- pardon me for my “UNBELIEVABLY ill-informed comment.”
Love the mention for “Hanna” as the sound work from the film is extremely deserving, I actually think it gets in, but only with Mixing, not editing, like “Salt” last year.
The spoiler to look out for in this field, IMO, is Ren Klyce’s work on “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”. He’s gotten in both of the last two times Fincher had a BP nominee, and he did get CAS recognition for “Benjamin Button”, but still netted an oscar nom. And when you think about it, “Dragon Tattoo” is a more showy and atmospheric design than the other two, so if the film is the BP contender I think it is, he very well might get in again.
I watched “Moneyball” for the first time last night, and the audio elements absolutely stood out all the way through:
• the collage of sports broadcasting that moves the exposition forward artfully and economically
• the effects chosen to sweeten particular scenes, like when Pitt’s character talks to the veteran slugger in the batting cage, and every one of the guy’s hits is created entirely through sound (takes a minute to realize that the impact of bat-meeting-ball is not on camera)
• uses of silence to convey the interior space of Pitt’s character
Bennett Miller was smart to bring on Ed Novick (sound on Inception, The Dark Knight, etc.), who turned a story about baseball & statistics into something full of surprising layers and effects.
FYI Ed Novick is a production sound mixed and doesn’t have much to do with layers and SFX. He’s doing a terrific job in his field though.
Yes, production sound mixing is a completely different thing than post-production sound mixing (aka re-recording).
Brilliant news for Hanna – I know focus were really pushing for this along with score and actress for Ronan in their FYC ads and I’m glad to see it pay off for such a deserving film.
The craft in Hanna is immaculate in its execution and how it melds together. I’m glad it got recognised in at least one branch.
I don’t see Harry Potter missing out on both of these categories. The sound work in both movies was best in show for the franchise, and it’s the voters’ last chance.
It’s also their last chance to ignore it the franchise. I know I would leap at that opportunity.
I actually think the sound mixing in “Moneyball” is brilliant, and that it is absolutely worthy here. Especially with respect to the flashback sequences, the way that Mychael Danna’s score, the radio/broadcast commentary, and even in-scene dialogue is mixed is not only clear, concise, and understandable — it also preaches to the weightiness of Beane’s character arc. I would LOVE to see it get an Oscar nod.
Not at all surprised about the Hanna nod and also about the non-nod of other efforts. Hanna was simple but very creative and collaborative between the crafts. The way it should be to communicate the directors vision. It is not just about fx mixing, but rather the overall perception and both Moneyball, and Hanna hit that mark in mixing. Pirates was a very good job also.
Uh, can’t believe I’m the first to mention this, but… “The Adventures of Tintin” anyone? Where the heck is it? Or do you think it’ll be more of a Sound Editing play?
If the Oscar nominations are 4/5 and replace Pirates with Dragon Tattoo, Tinker Tailor or even The Artist, I might actually get excited about this category this year.