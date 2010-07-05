Javier Bardem wants a ‘Glee’ guest spot and gets it

It appears “Glee” fans come in all shapes, sizes and nationalities. Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, who just teamed up with the show’s creator on the new romantic comedy “Eat Pray Love,” admits to being a huge fan of the show and pitched Ryan Murphy on guest starring this season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bardem will pop by as a rock star who becomes friends with Artie (Kevin McHale). The “No Country For Old Men” star famously turned down playing the title role in Rob Marshall’s movie musical “Nine” because of nerves (Daniel Day-Lewis replaced him), but was enthusiastic when discussing his upcoming appearance on the musical phenomenon with the magazine.

“We’re going to rock the house,” Bardem says. “We’re going to do some heavy metal – Spanish heavy metal, which is the worst.”

Bardem recently drew raves for his dramatic role in “Biutiful” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this May. He’ll appear along side Julia Roberts in “Eat Pray Love” on August 13.

