Jude Law joining Sacha Baron Cohen in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Hugo Cabret’

Martin Scorcese’s first venture into the world of 3-D has begun shooting in London and gained another familiar face to its impressive cast. The fantasy adventure already had Sacha Baron Cohen, Ben Kingsley, Chloe Moretz and Christopher Lee in the fold, but now you can add the always moody Jude Law to the mix.

“Cabret” centers on an orphan boy living a secret life in the walls of a Paris train station. The boy’s life is turned upside down when he meets a mysterious man who runs a toy shop and an eccentric girl who all have interest in a broken machine he’s found.

Also joining the cast are Ray Winstone, Helen McCory (“Harry Potter”), Frances de la Tour (“The Book of Eli”) and Richard Griffiths (“The History Boys”).

Scorsese, who is coming off one of the biggest hits of his career in “Shutter Island,” is reuniting with longtime collaborators such as cinematographer Robert Richardson, production designer Dante Ferretti, costume designer Sandy Powell and editor Thelma Schoonmaker for the fantasy adventure.

Law recently starred in the worldwide hit “Sherlock Holmes” and is expected to shoot the sequel sometime this fall.

The GK Films production is being distributed by Sony Pictures in North America. It’s currently scheduled for a Dec. 2011 release.