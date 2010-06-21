Justin Bieber lends a hand to the gulf coast in tonight’s ‘Larry King Live’ telethon

06.21.10 8 years ago

Justin Bieber, Sting Tim McGraw, Pete Wentz, Harry Connick Jr., Aaron Neville, , and Lenny Kravitz are among the celebrities who will take part in Larry King”s telethon to raise money for those hurt by the  Gulf Coast oil spill. And no, none of the money will go to BP, no matter how much Rep. Joe Barton begs for it to.

“Disaster in the Gulf: How You Can Help,” will air on CNN tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET. Money raised will go to three charities: United Way, the National Wildlife Federation, and the Nature Conservancy.

Other celebrities taking part include Cameron Diaz, Kathy Griffin, Alyssa Milano, Ted Danson Robert Redford, Jenny McCarthy, Melania Trump (Really? She counts as a celebrity?), Ian Somerhalder and Philippe Cousteau.

While relief efforts were immediately rolled out for victims of Hurricane Katrina and the more recent earthquake in Haiti, relief for the thousands whose livelihoods have been affected by the Gulf Oil spill has been slow to come. In this interesting ABC News piece, pundits speculate that is because of the relative low loss of life (of course, if you lost one of the 11 crew members on the rig, there”s nothing small about it), focus on the Nashville floods and other reasons.


 

