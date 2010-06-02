Listen: Sheryl Crow debuts new single ‘Summer Day,’ announces album

Sheryl Crow has a long history of making summer-worthy songs, starting with her ’90s megahit “All I Wanna Do,” then through “Every Day Is a Winding Road,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “Love Is Free.” She continues the trend in 2010 with her new single “Summer Day,” the first track to debut from her forthcoming album “100 Miles from Memphis,” due July 20.

The soul-infused track can be streamed now for listeners willing to cough up a $1 million agree to allowing Universal to connect to users through Facebook.

I am personally uncomfortable with this particular method of culling information from fans, but I do it for the people, people.

For those unwilling, I can say that it’s true to its description: that growing up 100 miles from the hometown of Stax Records had a profound interest on Crow, who grew up in the lower right hand of Missouri. While prior releases pushed her upstream on a pop-rock track, then a pure-pop, then an Americana-pop vein, this tries to square her sweet pipes with an American soul tradition, with a horns section, a strong line of backup singers and her pipes flipping and reaching for new dynamic heights previously unheard on former records.

That all being said, the newness of it is a little startling, and not because I don’t think Crow’s fit to sing soul or R&B. It’s more like “Summer Day” doesn’t sound like something she’d write. It’s generic, as though anybody could’ve tagged it with their own inflection. This squares her directly with adult top 40 audiences and soft rock, but it doesn’t distinguish this obviously talented singer.

It hurts from cliches culled from another era (“I just wanna be what you want me to”) while the lyric “let is shine” as its token non sequitur (though I suppose a “day” can “shine”). Still, though, it’s hummable, a crowd’s pleasure and totally harmless. It makes me curious if she take more risks — and not just genre-wise — with the rest of “100 Miles.”

Crow is going on tour later this month and will be opening the first five dates of Lilith Fair, then heading out again. She has recently donated to the cause of rebuilding Nashville, her adoptive home base, after catastrophic flooding this Spring.

Her album will arrive via A&M; her last album “Detours” was released in 2008.

Here are Sheryl Crow’s tour dates:

Friday, June 11 Chattanooga, TN – Riverbend Festival

Saturday, June 12 Elizabeth, IN – Horseshoe Casino

Sunday, June 13 Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Pavilion

Monday, June 14 Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

Tuesday, June 15 Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion @ Lincoln Park Center

Thursday, June 17 Vienna, VA – The Filene Center

Friday, June 18 Cleveland, OH – State Theater

Saturday, June 19 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater

Monday, June 21 Charlottesville, VA – Charlottesville Pavillion

Tuesday, June 22 Portsmouth, VA – nTELOS Wireless Pavilion

Thursday, June 24 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

Saturday, June 26 Bridgeview, IL – Crossroads Guitar Festival

Lillith Fair Dates

Sunday, June 27 Calgary, AL – McMahon Stadium

Monday, June 28 Edmonton, AB – Northlands Spectrum

Thursday, July 1 Vancouver, BC – Pitt Meadow Airport

Friday, July 2 Portland, OR – The Amphitheater @ Clark County

Saturday, July 3 George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheater