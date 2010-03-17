Ludacris lands at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, ending a rap drought

Ludacris scores his fourth No. 1 album of his career this week as “Battle of the Sexes,” lands at the top of the Billboard 200 this week. It is one of four debuts in the top 5.

Luda”s seventh set, which features him collaborating with such artists as Ciara, Ne-Yo, Flo-Rida and Lil Kim, sold 137,000 copies. It is the first rap album to debut at No. 1 in nearly since Jay Z”s “The Blueprint 3” last fall, according to Billboard.

Animated creation Gorillaz lope into the No. 2 spot with “Plastic Beach,” which moves 112,000 copies. It is the Damon Albarn-led band”s highest charting album.

Remarkably, the lost album of Jimi Hendrix music, “Valleys of Neptune,” debuts at No. 4, selling 95,000. It is the posthumous guitar slinger”s best appearance on the chart since 1971″s “The Cry of Love.” If you”re keeping count, it is his 34th album to chart since his 1970 death. He may have Tupac beat, although we imagine that Michael Jackson will eventually far surpass Hendrix”s post-death tally.

Coming in at No. 5 is country singer Gary Allan, which is fourth straight top 10 set, “Get off on the Pain.”

The only holdout from last week”s top 5, is Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now,” which falls from No. 1 to No. 3.

Also debuting in the top 10 is the self-titled No. 7 bow from Broken Bells, a duo composed of Danger Mouse and the Shins” lead singer James Mercer.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Sade”s “Soldier of Love” (No. 6), Lady GaGa”s “The Fame” (No. 8), Black Eyed Peas” “The E.N.D.” (No. 9) and Blake Shelton”s “Hillbilly Bone” (No. 10). Shelton also takes the title tune to No. 1 on Billboard”s Country Songs chart this week.

With a light release schedule from this Tuesday, it”s possible that Ludacris will stay at No. 1 again next week, but more likely that Lady A will bounce back up to No. 1.