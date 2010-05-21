Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax go to the movies: ‘The Big Four’

We warned you back in December it was coming: the “Big Four” metal bands Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth were plotting a tour stint together in Europe, that lucky continent.

But fans in the U.S. now won’t have to scrounge for tickets or dodge volcanic ash. The roving Sonisphere Festival will be broadcasting the June 22 co-headlining event from its Sofia, Bulgaria stop via satellite to movie theaters nationwide.

More than 450 theaters in 140 markets are on board with “The Big Four: Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax”; other international locales from Canada to Latin America, to delayed viewings in Australia to South Africa are also planned. Tickets go up today on thebigfourlive.com.

“The magnitude of this event hasn’t really sunk in yet, and I am thrilled to know that people around the planet will be able to walk into a movie theater and experience the greatest line up of Heavy Metal in the history of the world!” says Megadeth”s Dave Mustaine in a statement.