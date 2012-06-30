Movie Power Rankings: ‘Spider-Man’ swings past ‘Dark Knight’ and ‘Star Trek’

“The Amazing Spider-Man” is swinging into theaters in less than a week, and the Marvel webslinger has also swung his way to the top if this week’s Movie Power Rankings. Audiences are getting ready to spend the Fourth of July with everyone’s favorite red-white-and-blue superhero (played by Andrew Garfield). The reviews for the reboot are mixed, but lean in the film’s favor. Will die hard Marvel fans give the film a shot so soon after Sam Raimi’s trilogy? How will casual moviegoers respond? Find out more about Spidey, his pals and his foes here.



Watch the video from Crackle here:



As for the rest of this week’s list…

June 30, 2012



1. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: No. 4)

If it succeeds at the box office, what other superhero reboots can we expect?

2. “Magic Mike” (Last week: No. 3)

The Steven Soderbergh-directed film apparently has more going for it than just a naked Channing Tatum. More? Like Broadway adaptation more.

3. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: Not ranked)

Just a month before its release, secrets are being revealed.

4. “The Bourne Legacy” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Jeremy Renner starrer (hey, where’s Matt Damon?) has been moved back a few weeks to make a little more room for the surefire megahit “The Dark Knight Returns.” Who knew that Renner was the kind of guy to back down from a challenge?

5. “Brave” (Last week: Not ranked)

Pixar’s latest continues the company’s box office reign, earning $66 million in its first weekend to somewhat mixed reviews. The excellent accompanying short film, “La Luna,” also carries on a long-standing Pixar tradition.

6. “Star Trek 2” (Last week: No. 7)

Co-writer Roberto Orci revealed five characters we won’t be seeing in the sequel. Not on the list? Khaaaaaan!

7. “Anna Karenina” (Last week: Not ranked)

Keira Knightley is re-teaming with her “Pride and Prejudice” director for a new take on Tolstoy’s epic, co-starring Jude Law, Aaron Johnson (“Kick-Ass”) and Kelly McDonald (“Brave”). Watch the new trailer.

8. “The Master” (Last week: Not ranked)

There will be controversy. The second trailer from Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest — starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix — hints at the film’s rumored Scientology-related plot. What would “Magnolia” co-star/Scientology poster boy Tom Cruise think?

9. “The Black Panther” (Last week: Not ranked)

Marvel is putting the superhero on the fast track to be the next big screen hero. Will Anthony Mackie wear the costume?

10. “The Avengers” (Last week: No. 8)

After earning $600 million domestically, the Marvel superhero juggernaut is hoping to sink “Titanic” from the No. 2 spot on the all-time domestic box office list. However, “Avatar” is still safe at No. 1…for now.



Watch the previous installment of Movie Power Rankings here.

What do you think of this week’s rankings? Share your thoughts below. Or tweet your thoughts with the hashtag #moviepowerrankings and tell us who you want to see in next week’s edition.