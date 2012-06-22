Movie Power Rankings: ‘Twilight’ returns to the top spot

The “Twilight” series is wrapping up this November with the release of “Breaking Dawn Part 2.” It’s been a long and extremely successful run of films which broke box office records and turned Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner into stars. Can Summit (and their new owners Lionsgate) really say goodbye to Bella, Edward and Jacob? Or will the series be re-booted, ala “Spider-Man”? They’re saying no for now, but you never know what the future may hold. Either way, just the hint of a possible re-boot is enough to place it at No. 1 this week. Meanwhile, watch the steamy new “Breaking Dawn” trailer here.

As for the rest of this week’s list…

June 22, 2012

1. “The Twilight Saga” (Last week: Not ranked)

It’s baaaaaack! And it will likely be fixture on the Movie Power Rankings for a while…

2. “Prometheus” (Last week: No. 1)

A steep drop at the domestic box office can’t stop Ridley Scott’s “Alien” spin-off from reaching $200 million internationally. We still have plenty of questions though. Maybe the sequel will provide some answers.

3. “Magic Mike” (Last week: Not ranked)

Yowza! Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer and Matthew McConaughey heat things up in the red band trailer for the male stripper melodrama. Bring some $1 bills.

4. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: Not ranked)

Fun new clips and cast interviews are adding potential value to a re-boot that many hardcore fans didn’t seem to want in the first place. The early reviews are mostly positive as well.

5. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Last week: Not ranked)

Looks like Shredder got his wish — the Turtles are dead. Well, actually just the new Michael Bay-produced re-boot is dead. Paramount’s been having a rough time with tentpoles recently.



6. “Django Unchained” (Last week: No. 3)

Quentin Tarantino’s all-star cast gets even more all-star with the addition of Jonah Hill.

7. “Star Trek 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

IMAX: The Final Frontier. J.J. Abrams is boldly going there with the highly-anticipated sequel.

8. “The Avengers” (Last week: No. 4)

Jeez, this movie has made more money than Tony Stark. Think the sequel will top it?

9. “Madagascar 3” (Last week: No. 10)

The animated prequel surprisingly upsets both Tom Cruise and Adam Sandler at the box office. Third time’s a charm.



10. “Rock of Ages” and “That’s My Boy” (Last week: Not ranked)

Superstars Cruise and Sandler both had a really tough time at the box office last week. Well, there’s always “Mission: Impossible — Grown Ups Protocol.”



