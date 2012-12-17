Movie Power Rankings: ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ flies past ‘The Hobbit’ to No. 1

The new teaser trailer for J.J. Abram’s sequel “Star Trek Into Darkness” has fans guessing about all sorts of things, from Benedict Cumberbatch’s true character (Khan?) to whether Spock (or Kirk) will die on-screen. What we do know is that the clip offers plenty of sci-fi action and a reunion of all the latest members of the historic crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. And having Alice Eve as a new crew member, and possible love interest, certainly doesn’t hurt either. This weekend, IMAX moviegoers are being treated to a nine minute clip of the film before “The Hobbit” showings. But fans will ultimately have to wait until May 17 to get all of their questions answered.



Watch the video from Crackle here:

As for the rest of this week’s list… December 15, 2012.



1. “Star Trek Into Darkness” (Last week: No. 5)

We’re ready to go where we’ve gone before.

2. “Zero Dark Thirty” (Last week: No. 3)

Kathryn Bigelow’s hunting bin Laden drama continues to score critical acclaim, earning top spots from the National Board of Review, the New York Film Critics Circle, and the Boston Society of Critics. Is it now officially the Oscar front runner?

3. “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (Last week: Not ranked)

It’s finally here. Despite some mixed reviews, Peter Jackson’s return to Middle Earth is guaranteed a big box office opening this weekend. Think they’ll make any sequels?

4. “Oblivion” (Last week: Not ranked)

Tom Cruise battles aliens and humans in the new trailer for the sci-fi flick from “Tron Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski.

5. “After Earth” (Last week: Not ranked)

Meanwhile, Will Smith (and son, Jaden Smith) are also spending time on a desolate, post-apocalyptic Earth in the trailer for their new sci-fi flick, from director M. Night Shymalan.

6. “The Avengers 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

The prolific Joss Whedon is reportedly done with his treatment for the sequel. Let the speculation begin…

7. “Tron 3” (Last week: Not ranked)

Disney finally seems to be gung-ho about a “Tron Legacy” follow-up with director Joseph Kosinski back on board and a new writer attached. Will Oscar winner Jeff Bridges return for round three?

8. “Anchorman 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Can Ron Burgundy and the Channel 4 news team make way for another funny female? “Bridesmaids” star Kristen Wiig is in talks to join Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and Christina Applegate in the highly-anticipated sequel.

9. “Fantastic Four” (Last week: Not ranked)

Fox wants their Marvel hero reboot (directed by “Chronicle’s” Josh Trank) to play with the big kids; it has set a March 2015 opening date for the film, which puts it out just a few months before the highly-anticiapted “Avengers 2” and “Justice League.” Will audiences be sick of superheroes by then?

10. “Skyfall” (Last week: Not ranked) See ya, Spidey. The latest James Bond film has become the highest-grossing film in Sony’s history, passing “Spider-Man 3.” It also beat “Avatar” to be the top earner in U.K. box office history. Good show, 007.

