Movie Power Rankings: ‘Twilight’ and ‘Hunger Games’ fight a friendly battle for No. 1

In a textbook case of synergy, “The Twilight Saga” and “The Hunger Games” are working hand-in-hand to get the attention of moviegoers. With the recent merger of their respective studios, Summit and Lionsgate, it makes perfect sense that the trailer for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” will premiere with the March theatrical release of “Games.” Whether you’re Team Jacob or Team Edward, the love triangle hinted at in the fantasy adventure film “Games” (the first of a trilogy) should tide you over until the big event in November. Time will tell, however, if the new kid on the block will become as endlessly popular as “Twilight.”
February 15, 2012
1. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 6)
As if fans of Suzanne Collins’ book series needed another reason to go see it.
Not only are they benefitting from “Hunger Games” fanatics, but the “Twilight” crew are breaking their own DVD records as well.
3. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: No. 1)
Peter Parker left his bookbag with some journalists. His loss is our gain.
4. “Transformers 4” (Last week: Not ranked)
Yep, they’re making it. Yep, Michael Bay is directing it.
5. “Beauty and the Beast” (Last week: Not ranked)
Another one? This time expectations are high, due to the teaming of “Harry Potter” starlet Emma Watson and “Hellboy” director Guillermo del Toro.
More confirmation that Bane will be a big 12-car pile-up of badassness (badassity?). Good luck, Batman.
11. “Cloud Atlas” (Last week: Not ranked)
With performers like Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugo Weaving and Hugh Grant playing multiple roles and gender/race-swapping, The Wachowski’s collaboration with Tom Tykwer is sounding just plain crazy. Can’t wait.
12. “Fast Six” (Last week: Not ranked)
The Rock has spoken. Dwayne Johnson says the next two “Fast and Furious” films won’t shoot back-to-back after all, although part six is gearing up for a summer shoot. All hail The Rock!
13. “After Earth” (Last week: Not ranked)
M. Night Shyamalan and The Smiths (Will and Jaden, that is) have revealed an early look at their upcoming sci-fi drama.
14. “John Carter” (Last week: Not ranked)
Is there hope for Disney’s bloated sci-fi epic? Some of it is starting to look pretty cool.
15. “Ted” (Last week: Not ranked)
“Family Guy” parent Seth McFarlane’s live-action debut might be getting its first big push at a SXSW panel. Giggity.
Twilight is not benefitting from the ‘hunger games fanatics’ I think is the other way around. Why do you think the trailer will be in front of that film? Yeah, because they want twihards to go see thg just for the trailer. Twi doesn’t need HG, but HG needs Twi.
he was dreaming
How about “twi” people need to get a freaking life and realize jus how horribly unoriginal and overly melodramatic both the books and the unwatchble films are?
How about the Hunger Games books (and probably films) are the one thing the retarded “twi” books and films will never be: critically acclaimed!
How about the Hunger Games deal with actual female empowerment, while the disgusting subliminal message of Meyer’s unreadable prose is “It’s okay if my boyfriend/husband physically hurts me, because he LOVES me.”?
Get a life, people, would ya?
Hunger Games doesn’t need Twilight for anything. We want our movies to be good like Harry Potter. The trailer for Hunger Games had better acting than any of the five Twilights. Don’t get it twisted. We don’t care about Sparkletards or if they come out. Hunger Games is not just for fat lonely housewives and emo teen girls with no self esteem.