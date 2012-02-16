Movie Power Rankings: ‘Twilight’ and ‘Hunger Games’ fight a friendly battle for No. 1

Summit/Lionsgate

In a textbook case of synergy, “The Twilight Saga” and “The Hunger Games” are working hand-in-hand to get the attention of moviegoers. With the recent merger of their respective studios, Summit and Lionsgate, it makes perfect sense that the trailer for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” will premiere with the March theatrical release of “Games.” Whether you’re Team Jacob or Team Edward, the love triangle hinted at in the fantasy adventure film “Games” (the first of a trilogy) should tide you over until the big event in November. Time will tell, however, if the new kid on the block will become as endlessly popular as “Twilight.”

As for the rest of this week’s list… February 15, 2012 1. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 6) As if fans of Suzanne Collins’ book series needed another reason to go see it. 2. “Twilight Saga” (Last week: No. 9) Not only are they benefitting from “Hunger Games” fanatics, but the “Twilight” crew are breaking their own DVD records as well. 3. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: No. 1)

Peter Parker left his bookbag with some journalists. His loss is our gain. 4. “Transformers 4” (Last week: Not ranked) Yep, they’re making it. Yep, Michael Bay is directing it.