Movie Power Rankings: ‘Twilight’ and ‘Hunger Games’ fight a friendly battle for No. 1

02.16.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Summit/Lionsgate

In a textbook case of synergy, “The Twilight Saga” and “The Hunger Games” are working hand-in-hand to get the attention of moviegoers. With the recent merger of their respective studios, Summit and Lionsgate, it makes perfect sense that the trailer for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” will premiere with the March theatrical release of “Games.” Whether you’re Team Jacob or Team Edward, the love triangle hinted at in the fantasy adventure film “Games” (the first of a trilogy) should tide you over until the big event in November. Time will tell, however, if the new kid on the block will become as endlessly popular as “Twilight.” 

As for the rest of this week’s list…  

February 15, 2012

1. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 6)

As if fans of Suzanne Collins’ book series needed another reason to go see it. 

2. “Twilight Saga” (Last week: No. 9)

Not only are they benefitting from “Hunger Games” fanatics, but the “Twilight” crew are breaking their own DVD records as well.

3. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (Last week: No. 1)
 

Peter Parker left his bookbag with some journalists. His loss is our gain. 

4. “Transformers 4” (Last week: Not ranked)

Yep, they’re making it. Yep, Michael Bay is directing it

5. “Beauty and the Beast” (Last week: Not ranked)

Another one? This time expectations are high, due to the teaming of “Harry Potter” starlet Emma Watson and “Hellboy” director Guillermo del Toro.

6. “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” (Last week: No. 13)

Sic semper bloodsuckers.

7. “Tintin 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Steven Speilberg revealed that co-producer Peter Jackson will direct part 2 immediately after finishing the epic “Hobbit” films. He may need a nap first though. 
 
8. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (Last week: Not ranked)
Reboot, dudes! 
 
9. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 5)

More confirmation that Bane will be a big 12-car pile-up of badassness (badassity?). Good luck, Batman. 

10. “Snow White and the Huntsman” (Last week: Not ranked)
Some new images make this look more and more like the “Snow White” to beat.
 
 

11. “Cloud Atlas” (Last week: Not ranked)

With performers like Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugo Weaving and Hugh Grant playing multiple roles and gender/race-swapping, The Wachowski’s collaboration with Tom Tykwer is sounding just plain crazy. Can’t wait. 

12. “Fast Six” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Rock has spoken. Dwayne Johnson says the next two “Fast and Furious” films won’t shoot back-to-back after all, although part six is gearing up for a summer shoot. All hail The Rock!

13. “After Earth” (Last week: Not ranked)

M. Night Shyamalan and The Smiths (Will and Jaden, that is) have revealed an early look at their upcoming sci-fi drama. 

14. “John Carter” (Last week: Not ranked)

Is there hope for Disney’s bloated sci-fi epic? Some of it is starting to look pretty cool. 

15. “Ted” (Last week: Not ranked)

“Family Guy” parent Seth McFarlane’s live-action debut might be getting its first big push at a SXSW panel. Giggity.

Movie Power Rankings appears weekly on HitFix. See the previous installment’s rankings here

What do you think of this week’s rankings? Share your thoughts below.

