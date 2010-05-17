Phish, Flaming Lips, Eagles slated for Austin City Limits Music Festival

The Eagles, the Flaming Lips, M.I.A., the Strokes, Muse, Phish, LCD Soundsystem, Spoon, Vampire Weekend and Norah Jones are all playing the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The ninth annual edition takes place at the Texas capital”s Zilker Park Oct. 8-10. The strong line-up won”t help ticket sales though. That”s because the festival sold out its allotment of three-day passes in 14 hours when they went on sale in April. Single day passes go on sale Tuesday, with more info to be had on the fest’s website.

As we”ve posted before, it is really a good year for festivals. Consumers are clearly responding to the bang for the buck that multi-artist events provide. Coachella drew record numbers, as did Stagecoach in April. Last week, Lollapalooza announced it was expanding its daily attendance by 20,000.

Here is the complete list of performers at the 2010 Austin City Limits Festival: