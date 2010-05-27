New ‘Scream 4’ blood: Ashley Greene out, Emma Roberts in

As production quickly ramps up on “Scream 4,” reports have linked actresses Lake Bell, Hayden Panettiere and Ashley Greene to the fourth installment of the self-aware horror franchise. Bell and Panettiere may still show up in the Wes Craven/Kevin Williamson collaboration, but the “Twilight” star is out. The Weinstein Company announced today that Emma Roberts will take the role intended for Greene.

The studio previously announced that Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox Arquette would reprise their roles from the first three films. Roberts will play the cousin of Sidney (Campbell), the picture’s main role.

The niece of Julia Roberts, Emma is best known for her roles in “Nancy Drew,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Hotel for Dogs” and the Nickelodeon TV series “Unfabulous.” She’s recently started branching out into more adult roles such as the Sundance Film Festival entry “Twelve.”

In a statement a publicist wrote up, er, the 19-year-old actress said, “”I am so excited to be part of this ground-breaking franchise. As a huge fan of the previous films, I jumped at the opportunity to work with the original ‘Scream’ team of Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson. It’s the perfect opportunity for me to do something completely different than I”ve ever done before. With Bob Weinstein and Dimension, and the return of original cast members Neve, Courtney and David, I have no doubt ‘Scream 4’ will live up to fan expectations.”

Production on the new thriller is expected to begin this July. “Scream 4” is currently scheduled for an April 15, 2011 release.