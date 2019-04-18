Marvel Studios

Whenever costumed superheroes are involved, the performers who bring their superheroics to life on the big and small screens are almost always going to have complaints about their characters’ costumes. Zachary Levi and Ryan Reynolds recently competed in interviews promoting their respective films, Shazam! and Deadpool, while discussing the need to use the restroom. Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly, meanwhile, smartly downplayed her male colleagues’ complaints. And then there’s Paul Rudd.

While promoting Avengers: Endgame with co-stars Brie Larson and Danai Gurira, the 50-year-old actor revealed that going to the bathroom wasn’t as big of a deal for his Ant-Man suit. Scratching an itch, however, was tough — so tough that he was asking people on set to punch him:

One of the things I didn’t like about my costume is that the leather and everything else make it really hard if I have an itch on my back (laughs) and want to scratch it… I remember having to go around to people and have them punch me in the back really hard to get rid of an itch. With the kind of suit I had, I couldn’t do it. And it gets hot. We are sometimes shooting outside. The suit material doesn’t breathe very well.

Considering what the internet wants his character to do to Thanos in Endgame, actor Josh Brolin was probably more than happy to oblige Rudd on the massive tentpole’s set.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26.

(Via Inquirer)