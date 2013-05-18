Reality TV Roundup: ‘American Idol,’ ‘Survivor,’ ‘Amazing Race’

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
ALL-STAR CELEBRITY APPRENTICE
I talked to Penn Jillette before the season began, and here’s why I think he can win it. Not just the ice cream, either.
AMERICAN IDOL
A recap of the final performances. It was a tight race, but HitFix had a favorite, dawg.
A chick won this time. Here’s a recap.
Mariah Carey says she didn’t lipsych during the finale. Okay. But really, everyone does it.
SURVIVOR
HitFix talks to the winner, John Cochran, about the show and his “bipolar” strategy.
Erik and Eddie talk about the show. And also not winning.
And here’s a recap of the season finale. Which includes winning.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
THE VOICE
Shakira and Usher are coming back in the spring. Thank God.
Christina’s coming back. Which I don’t think anyone is too excited about, really.
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
Teresa and Melissa are fighting, this time over “On Display.” Whatever.
MISC.
Watch how much “Life Below Zero” sucks as a lifestyle choice. It’s, like, way cold and there are no supermarkets. Or roads.
Exclusive survey! People hate polygamy! But watch “Polygamy, USA”! Crazy, huh?
Barbara Walters is retiring from TV. This happens next year, so don’t get all worked up just yet. But she was more than just the old lady on “The View,” and don’t you forget it.
