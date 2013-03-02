Reality TV Roundup: The latest on ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Top Chef,’ ‘Survivor’ and more

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch any competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
AMERICAN IDOL
It’s sudden death! Ten more guys perform! Aaagh! Read this recap! Aaagh!
It’s sudden death for the girls! Aaagh! Read this, too! Aaagh!
SURVIVOR: CARAMOAN
Hope went home, but she talked to HitFix about being sent home. She was probably, like, super happy to bathe and eat, yo.
You know what this week’s episode is called? “There’s Gonna Be Hell to Pay.” No kidding. So read about it if you’re too lazy to watch it.
THE AMAZING RACE
Idries and Jamil talk about being knocked off. That has to suck. But they’re twins, so they have each other. They just aren’t going swimming anytime soon.
Here’s a recap of the episode. Dan was tired. It was right after the Oscars, yo.
Jaymes Vaughn, a runner-up on the show, is releasing a single for his dad. Who has cancer. Don’ t you feel bad for making fun of him now?
THE BACHELOR
Sean kicks another girl to the curb. Now, only two remain! Who will he pick? Does it matter?
You know who the next “Bachelorette” is probably going to be? Des. Yeah, you called it.
Chris Harrison thinks this season’s final two are “bizarre.” Nice, Chris Harrison. Really nice.
TOP CHEF: SEATTLE
Did Brooke win? Did Kristen win? Did you watch? It was good, I swear!
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
The ladies go to Paris to fight. They do some other stuff, but mostly, we notice the fighting.
MISC.
Want to see inside a hoarder’s home? Yeah, this. And there’s rat poop. Hope you didn’t eat or anything.
Wondering who’s going to be on “Dancing with the Stars” this spring? Here’s the list.
We also know who’s going to be cooking in “Hell’s Kitchen.” It’s not as exciting.
