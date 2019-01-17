HBO

Jon Snow’s hair on Game of Thrones has (had) secret significance, and while it was a constant annoyance for Kit Harington, the rest of the cast loved to mock his moody locks. “He probably takes the most care of his hair out of like everyone on the show I know,” Sophie Turner told InStyle. “He’s obsessed. Before red carpets, you would always see him scrunching the ends of his curls to make sure they’re perfect. We all take the piss out on him for that.”

The actress also discussed the importance of Sansa’s hairstyle, and how it “changed season by season depending on who was influencing her. The first few episodes she was a Northerner in Winterfell and took after her mother with a simple braid down the back. Then when she went to King’s Landing it was a big, decadent halo that was very much like what the Queen wore. With Littlefinger, she dyes her hair black and wears all black. Then she goes back to Winterfell and returns to her mother’s hair.” According to Turner, Sansa became her woman in season seven and will continue down that path in season eight, because “she’s finally the leader and influencer instead of being influenced by everyone else,” but a recently-released teaser might reveal otherwise.

Here’s a shot of Sansa’s hair in the “Crypts of Winterfell” teaser.

Look familiar? It’s pretty similar to Daenerys in “The Long Walk.”