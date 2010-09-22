Strange but true: Betty White ‘You Again’ scenes left on the cutting room floor

The Betty White phenomenon has exploded like Bieber fever over the past 10 months and while it shows no sign of slowing down, but it may stumble a bit this weekend with the release of “You Again.” The Andy Fickman high school nightmare comedy features an appealing cast including Kristen Bell, Sigourney Weaver, Jamie Lee Curtis and Odette Yustman, but faces stiff competition this weekend at the box office from both “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” and “Legend of the Guardians.”

White has a supporting role as the defacto quirky grandmother in the comedy and, to no one’s surprise, delivers some of the picture’s funniest lines. However, speaking to director Andy Fickman a few weeks ago, HitFix was stunned to learn some portions of White’s performance were actually cut from the picture. In a world where Betty White mania is seemingly insatiable, it’s almost blasphemy to think a filmmaker would choose the betterment of his overall film than to withhold screen time from the Hollywood legend. It’s almost cruel to the legion of Betty White fans who hunger for news on any aspect of the animal lover’s life. The advantage, of course, is that now the “You Again” DVD and Blu-ray will have never before seen White scenes (it almost makes you want to wait for the DVD doesn’t it?). Check out Fickman’s fun take on the news bit below.

The film’s main stars, though, are Bell and Yustman who face off as former teenage rivals who find themselves in the awkward situation of becoming sisters by marriage. In real life, only Yustman experienced the drama of a true high school adversary, but the duo’s biggest revelation is that based on their improv work, Fickman must have a much “harsher” and non-PG rated version of the film somewhere in an edit bay that will never see the light of day (even if it’s much more fun for adults). You can check out the interview with the lovely ladies below.

To catch Sigourney Weaver and Jamie Lee Curtis discuss their mutual affection for former director James Cameron, click here.



“You Again” opens nationwide on Friday.

