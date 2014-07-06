Take Me To The Pilots ’14: NBC’s ‘State of Affairs’

[In case you've Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you've read me, you've read my reviews and you know this isn't what they look like.]
Show: “State of Affairs” (NBC)
The Pitch: “Megan Boone is everybody's favorite part of 'Blacklist,' right?” “Ummm…” “So let's do something with the political intrigue of 'Blacklist' but without Red, OK?” “Ummm…” “Katherine Heigl?” “Sold.”
Quick Response: I never bought into the Katherine Heigl backlash. I thought she was great on “Grey's Anatomy” and totally earned her Emmy. I thought she was a valuable part of the “Knocked Up” machine, plus I skipped every movie she's made since, which I'm sure helps. And Heigl is a solid contributor to the part of “State of Affairs” that I would watch on a weekly basis. It just happens she's the centerpiece of the part of “State of Affairs” I'd prefer not to watch again. It's probably not Heigl's fault that I don't care about the mystery of what happened to her deceased fiancé, who was the President's (Alfre Woodard) son. It's just a clunky version of an emotionalizing plot I feel like we've seen before. However, I'm actually really intrigued by the story of the group of the young, Type-A intelligence analysts who meet at 3 a.m. each morning in an empty office and, before even the earliest of early arrivers check in, have already performed triage on the list of the world's biggest threats and bring the President's Daily Briefing to POTUS. I believe that that small group would have a language of their own and that their job would offer the possibility of great pressure and early burnout, which would theoretically produce potential drama, right? In that world, Heigl's Charlie is first-among-equals, but there's at least a chance to view “State of Affairs” as an ensemble, which I'd like, because an ensemble featuring Woodard, Heigl and the excellent Leslie Odom Jr. (much more interesting since he escaped “Smash”) would be a good one. The stealth performer to watch out for is Sheila Vand, which makes an immediate impression here and starred in the well-regarded Sundance Iranian vampire film “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.” Were “State of Affairs” to function as a true ensemble, Vand would probably move gradually toward the forefront and NBC would take advantage of a potential international film star. But it isn't and Vand won't be allowed to, because the writers clearly think of Heigl's character as a network-softened version of Carrie Mathison, mixed with the we-think-it's-mysterious-but-viewers-don't-care backstory of Elizabeth Kean from “Blacklist” only, again, “State of Affairs” has no Red Reddington. “Blacklist” helmer Joe Carnahan directs parts of the pilot — mostly the flashbacks to Afghanistan (or maybe Iraq?) — with a visceral flair, but he doesn't invest in quite the same way with the “Breakfast Club” side of the PDB gang. Heigl isn't bad on the self-destructive parts of her character and Woodard is almost never bad in anything, even if she's been given very little to do. I just want the “West Wing” version of this show and NBC wants the “Blacklist” version. [NBC has at least three new shows suggesting the genuinely don't realize that people watch “Blacklist” for James Spader chewing scenery more than for semi-generic international espionage. Sigh.]
Desire To Watch Again: I kinda like the Mechanics of the Briefing aspect of this show. That's not the side of the show with Katherine Heigl having anonymous sex or stressing out over her dead fiancé. I'll definitely watch a couple more episodes to see how the focus varies. Will they give Woodard things to do? Will they give Odom things to do? Will they give Vand things to do? I gave “Blacklist” a full first season, but I can't say I'm gonna stick with it forever. But as it stands, my DVR is only recording “Castle” in this hour, so “State of Affairs” will get a while.
I think “Argo” would be a reference point for Sheila Vand that more people would recognize, though it’s obviously a smaller part (she made enough of an impression on viewers that they added the little postscript showing her fleeing the country, as the test audiences were very concerned about what happened to her).
“The West Wing” was a signature show in the development of my interest in TV drama, but none of the various attempts to replicate that came anywhere close (“Commander in Chief”, for instance). If there are parts of this show that resemble TWW in some respect, I’ll share you hope that those win out.
Sean – “Argo” has had whatever impact it’s gonna have on Sheila Vand’s career. This is where it is. I doubt “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” is gonna have any massive box office impact or anything, but it’s a lead role and was very well regarded at Sundance. My mentioning of that movie was less about recognizability for most viewers and more about the producers of the show recognizing they have an up-and-coming talent potentially on the ground floor.
But absolutely. More people would know her from “Argo,” in which she’s obviously quite good.
-Daniel
I was dying to see the pitch on this one. Dunno why but I thought it would involve Scandal!
The Heigl backlash is simple. She was on a successful show which she left partly because of the things she said about the writers. She was on a successful movie and then trashed the producers of said movie. Were the things she said true? Absolutely. But nobody likes being badmouthed by the people they work with. Because of this she couldn’t find good material or simply has terrible taste.
I don’t know why I said all that. I’m sure you know! Anyway, I’m enjoying this not reviews. Keep ’em coming!
Ricardo – Heigl was an entitled twit. But I genuinely think there’s a rather rich vein of sexism involved in the backlash. Plenty of male actors who have said and done similar things, or far far worse, get caught slack or get called geniuses or whatever. I don’t think Heigl should be hailed as some sort of truthteller for the things she said — though she was largely right about her “Grey’s Anatomy” criticisms and her “Knocked Up” criticisms were at least worthy of discussion — but there’s a lot of HATE in her direction that seems disproportionate. To me.
And I understand you weren’t taking that side, you were just stating the reasons for the backlash. And obviously you’re right that those are the reasons. Just seems way out of proportion — the backlash, not your response. To me.
-Daniel
I never thought about it like that. You have a point, though the only one I can think of the top of my head is Charlie Sheen (but he was – is? – on a whole different level of crazy).
As for the hate, I agree it’s disproportionate. But that’s mostly “people on the internet”, I think. People hate everything. I still don’t understand why some people HATE Gwyneth Paltrow. I mean, I know the reasons and I can vaguely understand why you wouldn’t empathize with her, but it just seems disproportionate. To me.
Ricardo – Gwyneth has been a bit more aggressive about pushing her lifestyle on people and I can see why that make her a bit more justifiably hatable. *I* don’t hate her. At all. But Katherine Heigl just gave two interviews, one where she said bad things about “Grey’s” and one where she said back things about “Knocked Up.” She hasn’t gone on negativity publicity tours or anything.
I mean, Charlie Sheen is a joke, but how much HATRED does he inspire? And he’s only a zillion times worse than Heigl on every level. David Caruso was a joke for a while. But did anybody HATE David Caruso?
Dunno.
-Daniel
I’ve seen precious little of anything Katherine Heigl has actually appeared in, I’ll say that up front. But I think the backlash stems from the perception that she consistently makes criticisms of projects she willingly participated in, without ever doing anything on her end to correct the problem.
That is, she’s been rhetorically taking the high road, while never actually doing anything interesting with her choices. It gave the impression that the more popular something was, the more likely she was to disown it. That alienates fans of mainstream fare, while leaving the chattering classes wondering when she was going to choose a challenging project that would show us what she actually thought was worthy of her. As ridiculous as Shia LaBeauf has become, he’s someone who disowned mainstream Hollywood and then made a serious effort to do interesting things, results varying. Heigl disowned mainstream Hollywood and then made The Big Wedding..
Heigl is not hated only because she goes around bad mouthing her projects. Apparently, most people who have worked on her projects (TV and movies) say she is a rude nasty obnoxious person and treats cast/crew like trash. There are already reports of problems on the set of her new TV show.
Her mother who is/was her manager is also known for being a destructive force.
So the backlash has more to do with her being an entitled diva twit than being outspoken about her projects.
Lee – Plenty of actors are beloved by the public who everybody in “the industry” knows are horrible, horrible, horrible people to work with. I don’t buy for even a second that the *public* dislikes Katherine Heigl because of what she’s like on-set or what her manager is like. Sorry. I could name 10 wildly popular male (or female) stars who are popular as heck with “people” and are dreadful people on sets.
-Daniel
I always thought it was because people saw her in movie trailers that made them want to claw their eyes out and rend their garments. Same reason people hate Optimus Prime now.
I assure you, as a woman who was in her twenties at the time of Katherine Heigel’s movie height and had friends who wanted to see those awful, awful, awful movies, they were as bad as they are reputed to be.
I agree about Heigl’s backlash. I remember that I thought she completely deserved her Emmy. She wasn’t Sandra Oh, but she was terrific when they gave her good things to do. Sure, when she was complaining about her previous jobs, she came off as someone at the very least arrogant, but you have to be able to separate the actress from the person. Nobody will ever stop loving Roman Polanski’s movies because he had sex with a minor and nobody should stop appreciating Heigl’s work as an actress after that. Honestly, now everybody seems to retroactively hate Heigl on Grey’s Anatomy when I’m pretty sure everybody loved her during the Denny Duquette arc on season 2-3 and the brain tumor arc on season 5.
hey dan, did you happen to catch leslie odom on person of interest this past season? he was awesome.
Uriah – I did. That was most of the “Much more interesting since he escape ‘Smash.'” He was very good there.
-Daniel
We get it, Dan. You’re a TV critic who has also seen lots of obscure Sundance movies.
Point made! Guess I can take the rest of the year off…
-Daniel