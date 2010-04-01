Teabaggers rejoice: ‘Stargate Universe’ casts ‘Prison Break’ favorite

We’re sorry if you took our headline as being in any way sexual or political. In reality, it’s neither. We’re just pleased that Syfy’s “Stargate Universe” has cast Robert Knepper in a guest starring role.

Syfy announced on Thursday (April 1) that Knepper will join the “Stargate Universe” cast for a six-episode arc in the show’s second season. He’ll play a character named Simeon, a member of the Lucian Alliance.

Knepper is, of course, best known for his work as Theodore “T-Bag” Bagwell on FOX’s “Prison Break.” The “Carnival” and “Transporter 3” star also appeared on “Heroes” this season, but we’ll forgive him for that.

Also cast to appear within the Lucian Alliance is Julie McNiven (“Supernatural”), who will play a character named Ginn. McNiven’s character will only appear in five episodes, take that as you will.

McNiven will be vaguely familiar to “Mad Men” viewers as flirty secretary Hildy or to “Supernatural” fans as Anna Milton.”

Production is currently underway in Vancouver on the second season of “Stargate Universe.” That second season will premiere on Syfy in the fall of 2010. The second half of the first season of “Stargate Universe” premieres on Friday, April 2.