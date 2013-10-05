This Week in Superhero Movies and TV: ‘Thor,’ ‘Ant-Man,’ ‘X-Men,’ and more

10.05.13 5 years ago

Now that ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has been around a few weeks, we’ve decided to make a slight alteration to This Week in Superhero Movies. But such upcoming epic, colon-happy films as “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” certainly aren’t going anywhere. There’s even room this week for a couple of smaller titles that don’t feature traditional superheroes, but nonetheless factor into the list. Let’s get it started…

“Thor: The Dark World”
HitFix’s Guy Lodge visited the Marvel sequel’s elaborate set, and interviewed all the film’s principles, including star Chris Hemsworth. There’s also a new poster featuring Ray Stevenson as Volstagg.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”
If Samuel L. Jackson says it, then it has to be true. The star confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is playing the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel sequel. 

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” 
James McAvoy promises that the new film will be the biggest “X-Men” outing yet. With that cast — including Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen — it better be epic. 

“Ant-Man”
Nope, we still don’t know who will play the Marvel hero, but director Edgar Wright (“The World’s End”) was still able to tweet a pic from the set. 

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” 
Fan reception seems to be mixed, but the new ABC show may win over some viewers with cool comicbook cameos. Will Robert Downey Jr. pop up next?

“The Amazing Spider-Man 3”
If it ain’t broke…hire the same writers again. And Paul Giamatti, who plays Rhino, says he’ll live to fight another day

“Black Hole”
Charles Burns’ dense cult comic has been slated for a big screen adaptation for years, and it seems that David Fincher (“Fight Club,” “Zodiac”) is still on board to direct, according to producer Brad Pitt.

“Nemesis”
Joe Carnahan’s (“Narc,” “The Grey”) adaptation of the cult comic has the blessing of creator Mark Millar (“Kick-Ass”)

