Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts go for broke with “Larry Crowne”

Do you remember when Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts starring in a movie together was a big deal? Can you remember how many rumors went through Hollywood and in the media throughout the 90s of the two megastars finally teaming up? Unfortunately for both their careers it didn’t happen until 2007 with Mike Nichols’ comedy “Charlie Wilson’s War.” The Oscar bait picture was a disappointment all around with finding good, but not great reviews and only $66 million in theaters. The two stars may have faded at the multiplex (at least when it’s not a “Da Vinci Code” thriller for Hanks), but they are going to give it the old college try one more time with “Larry Crowe.”

Independently financed, but just picked up domestically by Universal Pictures, little is known about “Crowe” except that it centers on a man re-inventing his life. Hanks will star and also direct for the first time since 1996’s underrated “That Thing You Do!” What role Roberts will play is unclear.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hanks also wrote the screenplay with Nia Vardalos, the star and screenwriter of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” That global smash was produced by Hanks and his partner Gary Goetzman’s Playtone outfit.

Happily for Roberts, the former “America’s Sweetheart” will get a boost when the expected hit “Valentine’s Day” opens this weekend. And as for Hanks, he’ll be heard once again as the voice of Woody in this summer’s “Toy Story 3.” He’s also a producer on HBO’s mini-series “The Pacific.”

Production on “Larry Crowe” is expected to begin sometime this April in Los Angeles.