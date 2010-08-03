TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ finale brings big Monday audience to ABC

Fast National ratings for Monday, Aug. 2, 2010.

The season finale of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” brought some of the summer’s biggest numbers to the network, helping ABC dominate Monday in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.7 rating, far ahead of the 1.8 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 1.4 rating for NBC followed, with The CW’s 0.3 rating coming in fifth.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 11.52 million viewers to go with a 7.4 rating/13 share. CBS was a distant second with a 4.1/7, with NBC and FOX tying for third with a 2.9/5. The CW’s 0.5/1 trailed.

ABC’s “Bachelorette” sweep began at 8 p.m. with a 7.0/12, also winning with a 3.3 demo rating. FOX’s “Lie to Me” was second with a 3.4/6, edging CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.” NBC was fourth with a 2.9/5 for a repeat of “America’s Got Talent.” The CW’s “90201” repeat had a 0.6/1 for fifth.

“The Bachelorette” improved to an 8.0/13 in its second hour, rising to a 4.1 demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” came in second with a 5.1/8. NBC’s new “Last Comic Standing” did a 2.5/4, edging out the 2.4/4 for FOX’s new “The Good Guys.” The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat was fifth.

The “Bachelorette” post-finale special did a 7.4/13 and a 3.8 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” repeat had a 3.9/7 for second. NBC’s “Dateline” trailed.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.