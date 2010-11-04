‘Vampire Diaries’ gets a second CW marathon

After a successful experiment last fall, The CW has decided to give a second week-long marathon to “The Vampire Diaries” this December.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 13 and running through Friday, Dec. 17, The CW will rebroadcast the first 10 episodes of the second season of “The Vampire Diaries,” two hours per night.

Yup. That’s all 10 of The CW’s primetime hours going to repeats of a single show, a tactic that the netlet claims helped introduce new viewers to the show in the same week last year.

“The Vampire Diaries” has three more episodes to air during the November sweeps period. For the season, the bloodsucking drama ranks and The CW’s most-watched series and its highest rated among adults 18-34.

