Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal time travels in new ‘Prince of Persia’ Super Bowl TV Spot

Jerry Bruckheimer and Walt Disney Studios are hoping the years in the making “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” is the start of a new franchise for all involved. The adaption of the finished shooting over a year ago, but lots of special effects and time in the editing room have been spent to make it work. Now, as the film’s May release date creeps up, more details about the potential blockbuster are finally being revealed.

The adventure’s new TV spot has the arduous task of explaining the film’s main plot point: the time-travelling dagger is what Gyllenhaal’s muscular prince is trying to save from getting in the wrong hands. Mysteriously, so far the the previews have done little to note none other than Ben Kingsley is the film’s primary villain.

You can watch the “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” Super Bowl clip below, but to see a larger version, click here.

